This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 24, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 24, 2026, 06:00 PM

1 in 10 S’poreans does not have close friendships: IPS study

It also found that a minority of Singaporeans are turning to AI for companionship.

What is Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ and who has joined so far?

Singapore has been invited to join the board and is assessing the invitation.

Saving gentle giants: 7 species of marine mammals spotted in S’pore

Where have they been spotted and what are the threats to S’pore’s marine mammals?
 

He quit school at 14, worked 3 jobs to support family and got an MBA at 46

Mr Chow Yi Tong never stopped learning even while he worked long hours to survive.

askST Jobs: Is it acceptable to back out of a job offer for a better one?

Don’t be in a hurry to sign the first offer that comes along, and if you plan to pull out, do it early.

Meet the hero who pulled his fellow hawker to safety in Hong Lim food centre fire

Hawker Eddy Wan sprang into action when a fire broke out at the food centre.

Are central kitchen meals coming to every Singapore school?

Tune in at 12pm SGT/HKT to watch the live show and share your thoughts on our YouTube channel.

There has been outcry over the look and taste of catered meals provided for HCI students.

2 young first-time drug users died after using Ice at home in 2025

Vaping devices were also discovered at the three-storey house where the bodies were found.

