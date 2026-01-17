This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 17, 2026

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Will WP nominate a new LO? Analysts weigh options open to the party
DBS, OCBC shares are setting record highs – are they still a buy?
Strong earnings and dividends are plus points, but lower interest rates may crimp growth.
Man bought 12 insurance policies, then fell to his death overseas in bizarre case
His widow had problems claiming some policies because of non-disclosure of existing policies.
Cult brand Tupperware reinvents itself for a longer shelf life
It is keeping things fresh with new products which will be sold at physical stores and online.
From ‘yeye’ fun to security threat: What Malaysian Armed Forces’ camp scandal reveals
The illicit “yeye” culture involves converting military spaces into makeshift bars and smuggling in guests.
Judge slashes lawyer’s ‘plainly excessive’ bills from over $108,000 to $34,000
The lawyer had billed his client $108,225 in fees for work done before the trial even started.
Jail, caning for married man who posed as ‘sugar daddy’
He sees shoe shining and restoration as a craft and career
His shoe shine ventures started when he was 21 and has done shoemaking apprenticeships overseas.