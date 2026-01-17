This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 17, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 17, 2026, 06:00 PM

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Will WP nominate a new LO? Analysts weigh options open to the party

They expect WP to not rush into a decision, with each choice coming with trade-offs.

READ MORE HERE

DBS, OCBC shares are setting record highs – are they still a buy?

Strong earnings and dividends are plus points, but lower interest rates may crimp growth.

READ MORE HERE

Man bought 12 insurance policies, then fell to his death overseas in bizarre case

His widow had problems claiming some policies because of non-disclosure of existing policies.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Cult brand Tupperware reinvents itself for a longer shelf life

It is keeping things fresh with new products which will be sold at physical stores and online.

READ MORE HERE

From ‘yeye’ fun to security threat: What Malaysian Armed Forces’ camp scandal reveals

The illicit “yeye” culture involves converting military spaces into makeshift bars and smuggling in guests.

READ MORE HERE

Judge slashes lawyer’s ‘plainly excessive’ bills from over $108,000 to $34,000

The lawyer had billed his client $108,225 in fees for work done before the trial even started.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, caning for married man who posed as ‘sugar daddy’

He duped three women into having sex with him. 

READ MORE HERE

He sees shoe shining and restoration as a craft and career

His shoe shine ventures started when he was 21 and has done shoemaking apprenticeships overseas.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.