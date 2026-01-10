This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 10, 2026

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Farmer, plumber, lift technician: More young people in S’pore drawn to skilled trades
Trump’s Maduro capture is about drugs, immigrants and China
US action unifies three aims of the Trump administration but violates international law.
Podcast: How to invest in 2026
Ex-lovers fight over money after 30-year affair ends
The woman lent her lover $800,000 after she and her then husband remortgaged their property.
Driving centres in S’pore hike learner fees in 2026
One centre said the hikes are to support wage revisions for instructors and cover rising costs.
No students penalised or reprimanded for voicing opinions on school meals: HCI
It values its students’ perspectives and encourages them to share thoughts directly with the school, HCI adds.
Woman challenging S’pore police’s decision ordered to deposit $15k for potential legal costs
She has a litigious streak and a propensity to advance wide-ranging arguments, said the assistant registrar.
7 up-and-coming travel spots worth a visit in 2026
Destinations such as Warsaw, Chiang Mai and Guiyang are gaining traction among Singapore travellers.