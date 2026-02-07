This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 7, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 07, 2026, 06:00 PM

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The S’pore collector who rejected a $1.3m offer for Pokemon card

It would have been a more than 70 per cent profit for Mr Chew Zhan Lun.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s youngest buskers: School’s in, but show goes on for these 10-year-old boys

Primary 5 pupils Shayne Ko and Elijah Seah perform outside MRT stations and malls.

READ MORE HERE

When couples split up before moving into their HDB flats

Eligible spouses can apply to retain flats for themselves and their children or ask for the homes to be sold.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Singaporeans queue up to buy gold as prices plunge

UOB headquarters, S’pore’s only bank offering physical gold products to retail investors, saw brisk business.

READ MORE HERE

Better work-life balance: S’porean mum runs baking business from JB rental home

She rents a studio apartment in JB for $640 a month and spends three days a week there.

READ MORE HERE

If death’s really optional, would you like to update your CV when you’re 100?

What the longevity culture doesn’t quite explain is what you’re supposed to do with the extra decades.

READ MORE HERE

Fake S’pore neighbourhood police centre found in Cambodian scam compound

A set-up mimicking the facade of Woodlands East Neighbourhood Police Centre was discovered.

READ MORE HERE

From Duke to deportee: 7 things about disgraced ex-actor Ian Fang

He had his PR status revoked and will be deported after his jail term for sexually penetrating an underage girl.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.