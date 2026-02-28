This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 28, 2026

Feb 28, 2026

S’pore needs to reset views on marriage, parenthood: Indranee

The country’s preliminary resident TFR dropped to a historic low of 0.87 in 2025.

Why did the Cat A COE premium exceed Cat B’s in the latest tender?

Many EV makers have been able to introduce more models that comply with a Cat A COE.

‘I thought I was safe’: What’s behind Malaysia’s rising TB cases

Transmission of TB typically requires prolonged, close exposure to an infectious individual.

‘I have better work-life balance now’: S’pore dental assistant turned fishmonger

Ms Neo Hui Qin made the career switch in 2024 and has no regrets.

How a retiree topped up her CPF yearly to receive a $4,600 monthly payout

Her payout is about 5 times more than others who do not make any top-ups.

‘The family can find peace now’: Uncle of boy who drowned in Kallang River

Daniel’s body was found floating in the waters at about 10.35pm on Feb 26.

How a S’porean chef ended up opening a restaurant in Northern Italy

Ethel Hoon’s restaurant Pramol Alto won an award for South Tyrol’s Newcomer of the Year 2026.

Feeling bloated after CNY feasting? Here’s how to get your gut back on track

Like a laptop that feels sluggish and crashes too often, your gut may need a reset to feel normal again.

