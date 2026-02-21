This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 21, 2026

S’porean professor beats CNY travel rush to return from China for reunion dinner
Based in China, he made the journey home during what is described as the world’s biggest annual migration.
First-time investors at OCBC flock to gold and silver, beating out stocks and unit trusts
Two in three who began investing with the bank in 2025 chose gold or silver as their first investment.
Tampines residents woken up by traffic noise in the wee hours
PARF changes likely to spur more COE renewals, tilt balance further towards EVs
Unlike raising upfront car taxes, the move is unlikely to directly push up car prices.
Mum who stole milk powder among clients represented by Public Defender’s Office
Public defenders have had clients who’ve been accused of heinous crimes, assault and traffic offences.
Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of S’porean tycoon amid probes
Hot stuff: One woman’s quest to make a better chilli crisp
Singaporean entrepreneur Audrey Yeong extracts flavour from a base of shallots to make Crackle.
Finnish couple spent 21 months on DIY bicycle to see the world
Cycling from Finland to Singapore has allowed the couple to experience the kindness of people.