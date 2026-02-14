This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 14, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 14, 2026, 06:00 PM

3 things CPF members should know about the new investment scheme

The voluntary scheme is expected to be rolled out in 2028.

Why is Singapore betting big on AI?

Tune in for this Budget special of The Usual Place podcast at 7pm SGT/HKT to watch the live show and share your thoughts on our YouTube channel.

A National AI Council will be established to drive the Republic’s national AI agenda.

Budget 2026 calculator: Check your benefits and estimated tax

Find out what you are eligible for.

Friends raise funds for mum of girl who died in Chinatown accident as she remains hospitalised

The collection was initiated by the injured woman’s friends, her older sister said.

Man admits to torturing woman, 19, to death

She weighed only 27.6 kg at her autopsy. Her brother and their MLM coach are facing murder charges.

When an elderly woman forgets she has over $17m and lives in poor conditions

Her brother and nephew made her sign her assets over to them.

She teaches women in China to flirt. What could go wrong?

A businesswoman, who made fortunes from Chinese women’s desire to be desired, is now being probed.

Which pineapple tarts are worth the calories?

Chef Shen Tan tries 27 types to find her top 5.

