This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 6, 2025

No smartphone, smartwatch use in secondary schools from 2026

New guidelines align with restrictions put in place for primary school pupils since January 2025.

Number of under-35s rough sleeping on the rise in S’pore

Their reasons for doing so include conflict with parents and family violence, said a group that befriends them.

The US helped with the S’pore ‘miracle’. Now, it’s calling in the favour, says Trump’s new envoy

The new envoy Anjani Sinha explains the framework behind the US President’s unilateral tariffs.

More global brands betting on S’pore as gateway to Asia

The companies cited strategic location and a vibrant business environment as attractive factors.

With large clusters of ageing flats, S’pore’s oldest estates hit a turning point

Renewing old neighbourhoods requires striking a delicate balance, the writer says.

Sale of house, death of widow close chapter on Yang Yin cheating case

The property previously played a role in one of S’pore’s most talked about cheating cases.

Woman fined for illegally accessing patient records while working at NUH

She had accessed the records of 11 patients not under her care.

What’s new at City Square Mall after $50m renovation

The upgrade includes a new look for the atrium space that encompasses Levels 2 to 4.

