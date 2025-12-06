This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 6, 2025

No smartphone, smartwatch use in secondary schools from 2026
New guidelines align with restrictions put in place for primary school pupils since January 2025.
Number of under-35s rough sleeping on the rise in S’pore
Their reasons for doing so include conflict with parents and family violence, said a group that befriends them.
The US helped with the S’pore ‘miracle’. Now, it’s calling in the favour, says Trump’s new envoy
The new envoy Anjani Sinha explains the framework behind the US President’s unilateral tariffs.
More global brands betting on S’pore as gateway to Asia
The companies cited strategic location and a vibrant business environment as attractive factors.
With large clusters of ageing flats, S’pore’s oldest estates hit a turning point
Sale of house, death of widow close chapter on Yang Yin cheating case
The property previously played a role in one of S’pore’s most talked about cheating cases.