This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 27, 2025

Church volunteer arrested under anti-terror laws
Higher monthly salary ceilings and other CPF changes in 2026
No rush, more care: Senior-friendly tours catch on as S’pore ages
Woman, 71, has jaw reconstruction surgery after PMD-related accident
At TTSH’s Trauma Centre, over 25% of admitted patients for such accidents were aged 65 and older.
Pastry chef at a hospital: He bakes food for the soul
He joined Alexandra hospital in 2020 after stints in luxury hotels like Sheraton Towers and Marriott.
Athletics fraternity hits back at SNOC sec-gen’s SEA Games remark
One official highlighted the complexity of athletics, describing it as a “late-developing sport” made up of multiple disciplines.
Why a Malaysian food influencer’s upmarket move struck a nerve
Observers say the issue isn’t about fine dining as much as the loss of an everyman icon.
How to train for Hyrox: Injuries spike as more in S’pore take part in fitness race
Prepare better for your next race, while preventing injuries or managing existing ones with this guide.