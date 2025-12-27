This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 27, 2025

Church volunteer arrested under anti-terror laws

The man claimed he had found a suspicious item in St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah.

Higher monthly salary ceilings and other CPF changes in 2026

The increases since 2023 are aimed at keeping pace with rising wages.

No rush, more care: Senior-friendly tours catch on as S’pore ages

Well-paced itineraries and regular toilet breaks are some hallmarks of the tours.

Woman, 71, has jaw reconstruction surgery after PMD-related accident

At TTSH’s Trauma Centre, over 25% of admitted patients for such accidents were aged 65 and older.

Pastry chef at a hospital: He bakes food for the soul

He joined Alexandra hospital in 2020 after stints in luxury hotels like Sheraton Towers and Marriott.

Athletics fraternity hits back at SNOC sec-gen’s SEA Games remark

One official highlighted the complexity of athletics, describing it as a “late-developing sport” made up of multiple disciplines.

Why a Malaysian food influencer’s upmarket move struck a nerve

Observers say the issue isn’t about fine dining as much as the loss of an everyman icon.

How to train for Hyrox: Injuries spike as more in S’pore take part in fitness race

Prepare better for your next race, while preventing injuries or managing existing ones with this guide.

