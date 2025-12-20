This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 20, 2025

Dec 20, 2025

Unnecessary deaths and heartbreak, say docs who tried to save drink-driving victims

The festive periods can be especially busy for trauma units, with more drink-driving cases.

Bondi Beach shooting: Narrow escape for S’porean family of 6

The family sheltered in the home of a kind local couple for a few hours after the attack.

‘Batik Uncle’ of Holland Village celebrates 100th birthday

The founder of Wellie Batik has tailored batik pieces for clients since 1978.

Travelling to China? Here’s how to use the digital renminbi to pay

Customers of ICBC and BOC here can top up their e-CNY wallets from their Singapore bank accounts.

SEA Games 2025: S’pore swimmer Julia Yeo, 14, motivated by whirlwind debut

Julia won her first SEA Games gold after she was substituted into the women's 4x100m medley relay team at the last minute.

South Koreans hunt for old LG air-conditioners after logos turn out to be pure gold

Pieces of the logo were offered an appraisal value of about $625.

Retiree suffered heavy losses after borrowing to buy $2m of investment products

He was misled into thinking that the insurance plans would pay for his retirement and pay off his loan.

MinLaw looks forward to ‘full and thorough’ probe into allegations of workplace issues at Law Society

The Law Ministry has asked to be kept informed of the findings of the investigation.

