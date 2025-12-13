This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 13, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 13, 2025, 06:00 PM

Ang Mo Kio baker wins World Confectioner of the Year

A former dance instructor learnt baking in secret to help her husband.

New book sheds light on S’pore’s secret negotiations for independence

Dr Goh Keng Swee proposed a separation, even as Mr Lee Kuan Yew preferred a looser federation.

DBS employee saves elderly woman from being scammed

The woman in her 70s tried to withdraw $190k from her life savings.

How a fatal virus sparked Pulau Ubin’s mouse-deer boom

The island is now the easiest place in the world to encounter the greater mouse-deer.

Google’s top searches for Singapore in 2025

Money matters topped the category of Singapore news, according to Google’s Year In Search list.

She went through IVF to avoid passing on a rare genetic condition

The rare condition leads to a significantly increased risk of colorectal cancer.

Inside my 60-hour nasi kandar binge: Seeing Malaysia beyond the superficial

The writer realises it’s time that Singaporeans got to know Malaysia beyond food and shopping.

Superfan Thailand Khamthong brings colour and smiles to major Games

He changed his name to Thailand after the 2005 SEA Games in the Philippines.

