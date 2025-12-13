This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 13, 2025

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Ang Mo Kio baker wins World Confectioner of the Year
New book sheds light on S’pore’s secret negotiations for independence
Dr Goh Keng Swee proposed a separation, even as Mr Lee Kuan Yew preferred a looser federation.
DBS employee saves elderly woman from being scammed
How a fatal virus sparked Pulau Ubin’s mouse-deer boom
The island is now the easiest place in the world to encounter the greater mouse-deer.
Google’s top searches for Singapore in 2025
Money matters topped the category of Singapore news, according to Google’s Year In Search list.
She went through IVF to avoid passing on a rare genetic condition
Inside my 60-hour nasi kandar binge: Seeing Malaysia beyond the superficial
The writer realises it’s time that Singaporeans got to know Malaysia beyond food and shopping.