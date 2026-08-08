This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 8, 2026

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National Cancer Centre, 11 other MOH projects have undeclared savings
Fatal Clementi blaze: Dry rising main not in proper condition during firefighting op
A dry rising main is a vertical red pipe charged with water from a fire engine during firefighting.
Laid off after 40 and telling it all on social media
Manager loses wrongful dismissal case after tribunal rules he’s not ‘relevant employee’
The tribunal did not decide whether the employer had acted unfairly in dismissing him.
Why cancer in young adults is rising – and why their needs are different
Will children read more if we paid them to do it?
How the RTS is reshaping JB neighbourhoods
Plot twist: Metro not closing, reboots with new retail formats
Metro is transitioning to experiential lifestyle concepts in smaller, nimbler formats.