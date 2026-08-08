This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 8, 2026

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Published
Aug 08, 2026, 05:44 PM

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National Cancer Centre, 11 other MOH projects have undeclared savings

Eventual savings in the construction of the NCCS amounted to $105m.

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Fatal Clementi blaze: Dry rising main not in proper condition during firefighting op

A dry rising main is a vertical red pipe charged with water from a fire engine during firefighting.

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Laid off after 40 and telling it all on social media

Their vulnerability has struck a chord as retrenchment news becomes commonplace.

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Manager loses wrongful dismissal case after tribunal rules he’s not ‘relevant employee’

The tribunal did not decide whether the employer had acted unfairly in dismissing him.

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Why cancer in young adults is rising – and why their needs are different

A growing field dedicated to their unique medical and life-stage needs has emerged.

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Will children read more if we paid them to do it?

Many find the idea distasteful, but research suggests it could work.

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How the RTS is reshaping JB neighbourhoods

More Singaporeans are expected to spend in JB after the RTS opens.

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Plot twist: Metro not closing, reboots with new retail formats

Metro is transitioning to experiential lifestyle concepts in smaller, nimbler formats.

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