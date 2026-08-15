This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 15, 2026

Updated
Published
Aug 15, 2026, 06:00 PM

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Local legend or tourist trap? 111 years of the Singapore Sling

Though divisive, this cocktail has stood the test of time, evolving into more modern forms.

READ MORE HERE

A $400k lesson on why you should not lend money to others

A woman had to go to court twice to reclaim her loan to a business associate.

READ MORE HERE

How a S’porean sniffed out an investment scam

He made a police report in 2025, and warned his friends and family not to invest in the scheme.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Meth addiction took over life of former engineering manager

Faced with immense work stress, he saw drugs as a solution instead of a problem.

READ MORE HERE

Alleged S’porean fugitive, kidnapped by own smuggler in JB, rescued by Malaysian police

The Singaporean had reportedly evaded his parole for a drug offence.

READ MORE HERE

When you’re told you’re ‘not autistic enough’

We are far more willing to accommodate the disabilities we can see than those we can’t.

READ MORE HERE

Special cash payment of up to $600 to be given to eligible S’poreans

S’poreans can get the payments from Sept 9.

READ MORE HERE

Get your catch cooked, with fees from $12

Three eateries cook fish and other food brought by customers, but diners should call ahead.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.