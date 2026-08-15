This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 15, 2026

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Local legend or tourist trap? 111 years of the Singapore Sling
Though divisive, this cocktail has stood the test of time, evolving into more modern forms.
A $400k lesson on why you should not lend money to others
How a S’porean sniffed out an investment scam
He made a police report in 2025, and warned his friends and family not to invest in the scheme.
Meth addiction took over life of former engineering manager
Alleged S’porean fugitive, kidnapped by own smuggler in JB, rescued by Malaysian police
When you’re told you’re ‘not autistic enough’
We are far more willing to accommodate the disabilities we can see than those we can’t.
Special cash payment of up to $600 to be given to eligible S’poreans
Get your catch cooked, with fees from $12
Three eateries cook fish and other food brought by customers, but diners should call ahead.