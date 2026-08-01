This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 1, 2026

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How does your pay compare with that of your peers in S’pore?
No more 15-month wait-out period for private home owners to buy resale flats
Removing the wait-out period will likely increase demand and prices of larger flats, said an analyst.
$80k to renovate a 2-room flat? Some seniors are splashing out on dream homes
Downsizing does not mean downgrading. Some owners are embracing compact living in style.
Taking the coach from S’pore to KL? What to expect at new LaLaport transport hub
The hub is open 24/7, and can handle up to 200 bus trips and 10,000 passengers per day.
The hidden, toxic narratives shaping teenage boys today
A dark online world has made the growing-up years more hazardous and confusing for boys.
Man who let sons sit on rear of moving Porsche fined, disqualified from driving
When a workout becomes a medical emergency: Rise of rhabdomyolysis
S’poreans say first holiday together more exciting than first kiss: Survey
Destinations like Tokyo and Bangkok were among the top choices for couples to spend their first trip.