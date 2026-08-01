This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 1, 2026

Updated
Published
Aug 01, 2026, 05:58 PM

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How does your pay compare with that of your peers in S’pore?

See how your salary compares to that of others with our latest calculator.

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No more 15-month wait-out period for private home owners to buy resale flats

Removing the wait-out period will likely increase demand and prices of larger flats, said an analyst.

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$80k to renovate a 2-room flat? Some seniors are splashing out on dream homes

Downsizing does not mean downgrading. Some owners are embracing compact living in style.

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Taking the coach from S’pore to KL? What to expect at new LaLaport transport hub

The hub is open 24/7, and can handle up to 200 bus trips and 10,000 passengers per day.

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The hidden, toxic narratives shaping teenage boys today

A dark online world has made the growing-up years more hazardous and confusing for boys.

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Man who let sons sit on rear of moving Porsche fined, disqualified from driving

He had wanted to create an enjoyable experience for his sons.

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When a workout becomes a medical emergency: Rise of rhabdomyolysis

Rhabdomyolysis cases often require hospitalisation and patients are given IV fluids.

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S’poreans say first holiday together more exciting than first kiss: Survey

Destinations like Tokyo and Bangkok were among the top choices for couples to spend their first trip.

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