This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 4, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 04, 2026, 05:59 PM

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Several insurers launch new IP riders with new features

Those who switch to new riders could see premiums lowered by 16% to 84%.

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‘Terrifying’: Tech-savvy S’pore senior at a loss when his phone stopped working

An addiction specialist said many seniors may sometimes miss signs of addiction.

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5 ways hotter weather will affect S’pore – and what you can do to cope

High heat stress affects workers’ productivity and decision-making skills.

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48 hours to prepare: What it took to bring stranded S’poreans home

The mission to extract S’poreans from the Middle East came after commercial flights were cancelled.

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S’pore’s Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei to open table tennis academy in Fernvale

The academy will have 20 tables and eight coaches from China and Singapore.

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Sengkang deaths coroner’s inquiry: Daughter likely died of starvation

She weighed only 24kg and had a history of refusing to eat and drink as she feared being poisoned.

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Malaysia tightens border checks to deter ‘smuggling’ of subsidised items

Border officials will look out for items like subsidised packet cooking oil, sugar, flour and rice.

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What are the latest petrol prices in Singapore?

Petrol station operators here have responded to the Iran war by adjusting the prices of fuel.

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