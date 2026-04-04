This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 4, 2026

Several insurers launch new IP riders with new features
‘Terrifying’: Tech-savvy S’pore senior at a loss when his phone stopped working
5 ways hotter weather will affect S’pore – and what you can do to cope
48 hours to prepare: What it took to bring stranded S’poreans home
The mission to extract S’poreans from the Middle East came after commercial flights were cancelled.
S’pore’s Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei to open table tennis academy in Fernvale
Sengkang deaths coroner’s inquiry: Daughter likely died of starvation
She weighed only 24kg and had a history of refusing to eat and drink as she feared being poisoned.
Malaysia tightens border checks to deter ‘smuggling’ of subsidised items
Border officials will look out for items like subsidised packet cooking oil, sugar, flour and rice.
What are the latest petrol prices in Singapore?
Petrol station operators here have responded to the Iran war by adjusting the prices of fuel.