This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 25, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 25, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Why are people betting thousands of dollars on how hot it will be in S’pore?

Those who evade Govt’s blocking of these websites may be considered as having committed an offence.

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Hao Mart shuts stores, sinks deeper into losses with lawsuits looming

Its website lists 20 outlets, but only seven are still operating.

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Woman with dementia found soiled, alone at daycare centre reception

The daughter also questioned polyclinic protocols.

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How a self-employed man, 53, can have $1.2m in CPF savings

Making voluntary CPF contributions can help to accumulate decent savings.

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Negeri Sembilan chieftains move to depose state’s ruler

The four declared the sacking of Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and named a successor.

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Woman has eye pain, blurry vision after series of tattoos

She was diagnosed with a condition linked to a delayed immune reaction to tattoo ink.

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Massage shops set for stricter rules

The new rules will bring an end to the licensing exemption that open-concept outlets previously enjoyed.

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The longer the marriage, the bigger the discount? Restaurants roll out quirky deals

In challenging times, eateries have come up with creative ways to appeal to customers.

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