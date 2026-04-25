This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 25, 2026

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Why are people betting thousands of dollars on how hot it will be in S’pore?
Those who evade Govt’s blocking of these websites may be considered as having committed an offence.
Hao Mart shuts stores, sinks deeper into losses with lawsuits looming
Woman with dementia found soiled, alone at daycare centre reception
How a self-employed man, 53, can have $1.2m in CPF savings
Negeri Sembilan chieftains move to depose state’s ruler
Woman has eye pain, blurry vision after series of tattoos
She was diagnosed with a condition linked to a delayed immune reaction to tattoo ink.
Massage shops set for stricter rules
The new rules will bring an end to the licensing exemption that open-concept outlets previously enjoyed.
The longer the marriage, the bigger the discount? Restaurants roll out quirky deals
In challenging times, eateries have come up with creative ways to appeal to customers.