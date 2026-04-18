This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 18, 2026

Energy shock from Iran war to hit S’pore sectors like property and F&B
The labour market may also suffer some fallout, in terms of slower growth in hiring and wages.
1 in 5 S’pore workers overqualified for their jobs
Anti-bullying measures a good start, but must go beyond ‘quick fixes’: Parents
Some question how promptly schools will give updates and whether victims will be safe.
Geylang eatery hit by one-star reviews over $2 outside-drinks charge
The backlash followed a customer’s complaint on the eatery charging for drinks not bought at the place.
How your JB mall experience will change when the RTS Link opens
Five overhead pedestrian bridges will link the Bukit Chagar station to the rest of the city centre.
‘Not allowed to use the home Wi-Fi’: How domestic workers get online in S’pore
They turn to prepaid SIM cards, which allow for greater budget control and flexibility.
Ex-actor Huang Yiliang on life as a fishmonger, hawker
Woman allegedly raped twice by two different men in Rochor
The second attacker had seen what had happened to the victim, but instead of helping her, he raped her.