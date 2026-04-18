This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 18, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 18, 2026, 06:04 PM

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Energy shock from Iran war to hit S’pore sectors like property and F&B

The labour market may also suffer some fallout, in terms of slower growth in hiring and wages.

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1 in 5 S’pore workers overqualified for their jobs

Most chose to be in less demanding roles for reasons like better work-life balance.

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Anti-bullying measures a good start, but must go beyond ‘quick fixes’: Parents

Some question how promptly schools will give updates and whether victims will be safe.

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Geylang eatery hit by one-star reviews over $2 outside-drinks charge

The backlash followed a customer’s complaint on the eatery charging for drinks not bought at the place.

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How your JB mall experience will change when the RTS Link opens

Five overhead pedestrian bridges will link the Bukit Chagar station to the rest of the city centre.

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‘Not allowed to use the home Wi-Fi’: How domestic workers get online in S’pore

They turn to prepaid SIM cards, which allow for greater budget control and flexibility.

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Ex-actor Huang Yiliang on life as a fishmonger, hawker

He cooks Crab Mee Hoon and steamed fish at his Circuit Road stall.

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Woman allegedly raped twice by two different men in Rochor

The second attacker had seen what had happened to the victim, but instead of helping her, he raped her.  

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