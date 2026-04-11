This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 11, 2026

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Published
Apr 11, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Fatal Chinatown accident case has a gag order. What does it cover?

A gag order applies to every person, including the media and members of the public.

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FairPrice freezes prices of 100 daily essentials, doubles CHAS discounts

Other supermarkets say they also have ongoing promos to help S’poreans cope with rising costs.

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Man behind ‘deplorable, sadistic’ acts of stabbing, killing cats gets jail

The judge said this was one of the most egregious cases of animal abuse in Singapore.

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Should you sell or hold on to your Singtel discounted shares?

Things to consider before making a decision. 

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Medical mysteries: She’s allergic to exercise

She developed anaphylaxis symptoms on one of her regular 10km runs.

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Travellers flying out of Singapore allowed only 2 power banks from April 15

Extra power banks will be discarded.

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Malaysians suddenly cannot find Farm Fresh milk easily – and it has nothing to do with cows

From milk to shampoo, a plastic squeeze has sent ripples across Malaysia.

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‘I bowed 100 times a day on set’: S’pore actress makes K-drama debut

Gladys Bay plays an exchange student in Absolute Value Of Romance, premiering on Prime Video on April 17.

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