This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 11, 2026

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Fatal Chinatown accident case has a gag order. What does it cover?
FairPrice freezes prices of 100 daily essentials, doubles CHAS discounts
Other supermarkets say they also have ongoing promos to help S’poreans cope with rising costs.
Man behind ‘deplorable, sadistic’ acts of stabbing, killing cats gets jail
The judge said this was one of the most egregious cases of animal abuse in Singapore.
Should you sell or hold on to your Singtel discounted shares?
Medical mysteries: She’s allergic to exercise
Travellers flying out of Singapore allowed only 2 power banks from April 15
Malaysians suddenly cannot find Farm Fresh milk easily – and it has nothing to do with cows
‘I bowed 100 times a day on set’: S’pore actress makes K-drama debut
Gladys Bay plays an exchange student in Absolute Value Of Romance, premiering on Prime Video on April 17.