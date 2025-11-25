ST Headstart: The million dollar resale flat question

Resale flat for $1m, or new condo unit?
Hello there. The first home search is something most of us would never forget, and it’s no different for me. I’ve been facing the dispiriting reality of sticker shock from million-dollar resale flats – and pondering whether a newer, smaller condo unit has become a more viable, yet aspirational reality.
Speaking of ambitions, Singapore’s place in the frontier of artificial intelligence took a real leap forward as Google DeepMind just opened a new lab here, promising AI that understands local lingo better.
Here are more stories I thought you might like, including how a Singaporean and her Lebanese husband press on with handmade olive oil amid adversity. Until next time!
On The Job: He approves land boundaries in Singapore
‘Even centimetre-level inaccuracies can trigger multi-million-dollar disputes’, says the Chief Surveyor.
Me & My Money: Early ventures paved way for EV dealership boss
He taught himself the ropes of business by starting a marketing agency with just $1,000.
Google DeepMind sets up Singapore AI lab
It joins a growing line of firms that have set up shop locally to expand their AI research efforts.
Show, not tell, in job search: Garena boss to fresh grads
Make a game, or write about what makes it tick – anything that lets your passion shine through, advises Mr Terry Zhao.
Restarting from rock bottom after bankruptcy
Reforms make it easier to improve employability, develop good financial habits and rebuild one’s credit score.
How did abandoned cars end up in a forest here?
Taken over by nature, they attest to the relentless march of progress and urban development here.