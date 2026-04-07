ST Headstart: Should you buy silver now?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Silver enjoyed a thrilling rally in 2025, hitting highs alongside gold. But so far in 2026, the white metal takes a different trajectory, crashing early in the year and remaining volatile since.

Is silver still a solid move for your portfolio, or is gold the only true “safe haven” worth watching? I unpack the fundamentals of silver investing in our latest episode of Headstart On Record.

On the work front, it can sometimes feel hard to say “no” to a boss because you’re afraid of being seen as lazy or uncommitted. So how can you draw healthy boundaries at work? Get tips in the latest AskST Jobs column.

Also, check out how bookstores are becoming South Korea’s new dating spots, and why singles in London are using slide decks to pitch themselves to potential matches.

Stay hydrated!