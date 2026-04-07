ST Headstart: Should you buy silver now?

Top tips for buying silver in uncertain times
Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Silver enjoyed a thrilling rally in 2025, hitting highs alongside gold. But so far in 2026, the white metal takes a different trajectory, crashing early in the year and remaining volatile since.
Is silver still a solid move for your portfolio, or is gold the only true “safe haven” worth watching? I unpack the fundamentals of silver investing in our latest episode of Headstart On Record.
On the work front, it can sometimes feel hard to say “no” to a boss because you’re afraid of being seen as lazy or uncommitted. So how can you draw healthy boundaries at work? Get tips in the latest AskST Jobs column.
Also, check out how bookstores are becoming South Korea’s new dating spots, and why singles in London are using slide decks to pitch themselves to potential matches.
Stay hydrated!
S’pore students explore ASEAN, China beyond the West
China, Indonesia and Vietnam are some of the most sought-after destinations for overseas studies.
Why the US is losing its shine for S’pore travellers
S’poreans are choosing vacations in Asia and Europe instead due to what some call a “Trump slump”.
Is ‘frugal chic’ just another way to justify buying something you don’t need?
The lifestyle encourages people to “live luxuriously” while “spending intentionally”.
10 common myths about narcissism
Narcissism, the drive to feel special and unique, is a personality trait that exists on a continuum, says the writer.
When is it okay to bring our ‘B-game’ to life?
With limited time and energy, it’s more important to know when “good enough” will do, says the writer.
S’pore taps digital payments everywhere, but cash still lingers
Digital payments are now the default for everything, but cash holds its ground in the heartland.