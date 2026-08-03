ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira, Shannon Tan shine in week of feats for S’pore athletes

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Dear ST reader,

Golfer Shannon Tan made it a Sunday to remember when she finished tied-sixth at the Women’s British Open to improve on her previous best finish in a major competition.

This came after other Singapore athletes had shone at the Commonwealth Games – gymnast Amanda Yap clinched a silver medal in the balance beam, while para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong retained his silver medal in the 50m freestyle S7.

Sprint queen Shanti Pereira also made strides as she finished in the top eight of the women’s 200m semi-finals and became the first Singaporean runner to qualify for a track final at the quadrennial Games.

Meanwhile, the football world has been rocked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup. While the plan has since been dropped, it has sparked a backlash so intense that some observers believe that Infantino’s position as head of world football’s governing body is looking shaky.

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