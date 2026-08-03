ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira, Shannon Tan shine in week of feats for S’pore athletes

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Golfer Shannon Tan made it a Sunday to remember when she finished tied-sixth at the Women’s British Open to improve on her previous best finish in a major competition.
This came after other Singapore athletes had shone at the Commonwealth Games – gymnast Amanda Yap clinched a silver medal in the balance beam, while para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong retained his silver medal in the 50m freestyle S7.
Sprint queen Shanti Pereira also made strides as she finished in the top eight of the women’s 200m semi-finals and became the first Singaporean runner to qualify for a track final at the quadrennial Games.
Meanwhile, the football world has been rocked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup. While the plan has since been dropped, it has sparked a backlash so intense that some observers believe that Infantino’s position as head of world football’s governing body is looking shaky.
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Shannon Tan finishes tied-6th at Women’s British Open for her best Major result
Shanti Pereira makes S’pore history finishing 8th in Commonwealth Games 200m final
She had also clocked a season-best 11.24 seconds in the 100m heats to qualify for the semi-finals.
Gymnast Amanda Yap, 16, wins silver medal at Commonwealth Games
The teenager is just the fourth Singaporean gymnast to win a medal at the quadrennial event.
Silver lining for Singapore para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong at Commonwealth Games
It is his third medal, and second silver, in three editions of the quadrennial Games.
Lions get new adidas kit after Football Association of S’pore inks new partnership
Lions stay top of ASEAN C’ship Group A after draw with Vietnam
Singapore to face Indonesia, Malaysia and India in inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup
The Sept 24-Oct 3 tournament comprises a Premier Division in Indonesia and a Challenge Division in Hong Kong.
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino’s position looks unacceptable, head of European Leagues says
The FIFA boss “was acting completely alone” in planning to sell a stake in World Cup rights, says the European Leagues head.
Serving up joy: Singapore seniors get active on the pickleball court
They range from beginner players trying to keep active, to those taking part in competitions.
Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu receives honorary degree from alma mater SMU
The 34-year-old national swimmer is the youngest recipient of an honorary degree from the university.
Singapore pool ace Aloysius Yapp tops World Nineball Tour rankings for the first time
It is the second time he is a world No. 1, having topped the World Pool-Billiard Association list in 2021.
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