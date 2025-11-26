ST Full-time Report: Shannon Tan claims Order of Merit title | What’s behind Aloysius Yapp’s most prolific season?

James Wong
Chief Sub-Editor (Sports)
Updated
Published
Nov 26, 2025

It was a historic week for Singapore golf as Shannon Tan won the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit title. James Leow also clinched a coveted Asian Tour card with his maiden Asian Development Tour title. 

Meanwhile, Gavin Lee was officially appointed as the new permanent coach for the national football team. During his unveiling, he vowed to give Singaporeans a team they can be proud of.

Finally, Singaporean athletes, including runner Soh Rui Yong  who broke the 10,000m national record – are primed for a medal push at the upcoming SEA Games.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

S’pore golfer Shannon Tan claims Ladies European Tour Order of Merit crown

She is the first Singaporean to clinch the title.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore golfer James Leow secures Asian Tour card for 2026

He made a breakthrough by winning the Aramco Invitational Tournament in Saudi Arabia. 

READ MORE HERE

New national coach Gavin Lee aims to ‘leave Lions shirt in a better place’

He signed an 18-month contract after securing an historic Asian Cup qualification.

READ MORE HERE

New Lions coach grateful for dad’s influence as parents beam with pride

Gavin Lee said father, Lawrence, helped lay the foundation for his coaching career.

READ MORE HERE

Forrest Li confirms $2m bonus for the Lions came from his own pocket

The FAS president urged more support to herald a “golden era” for local football.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore U-22s inspired by Lions’ Asian Cup qualification

They are hoping to apply what they have learnt at the SEA Games.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Sports Hub is now known as The Kallang

The rebranding is aimed at bringing more diverse and accessible experiences to the precinct.

READ MORE HERE

Work ethic behind Aloysius Yapp’s most prolific season

He has won 10 titles, including the International 9-ball Open, in 2025. 

READ MORE HERE

S’pore runner Soh Rui Yong breaks 10,000m national record

Despite a hiccup at the start, he still ran under 31-minute barrier.

READ MORE HERE

The damaging yet restoring hands of boxer Danisha Mathialagan

The SEA Games-bound athlete is an artist of the ring and of the funeral home, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

