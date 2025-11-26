ST Full-time Report: Shannon Tan claims Order of Merit title | What’s behind Aloysius Yapp’s most prolific season?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
It was a historic week for Singapore golf as Shannon Tan won the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit title. James Leow also clinched a coveted Asian Tour card with his maiden Asian Development Tour title.
Meanwhile, Gavin Lee was officially appointed as the new permanent coach for the national football team. During his unveiling, he vowed to give Singaporeans a team they can be proud of.
Finally, Singaporean athletes, including runner Soh Rui Yong – who broke the 10,000m national record – are primed for a medal push at the upcoming SEA Games.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
S’pore golfer Shannon Tan claims Ladies European Tour Order of Merit crown
S’pore golfer James Leow secures Asian Tour card for 2026
He made a breakthrough by winning the Aramco Invitational Tournament in Saudi Arabia.
New national coach Gavin Lee aims to ‘leave Lions shirt in a better place’
New Lions coach grateful for dad’s influence as parents beam with pride
Forrest Li confirms $2m bonus for the Lions came from his own pocket
S’pore U-22s inspired by Lions’ Asian Cup qualification
Singapore Sports Hub is now known as The Kallang
The rebranding is aimed at bringing more diverse and accessible experiences to the precinct.
Work ethic behind Aloysius Yapp’s most prolific season
S’pore runner Soh Rui Yong breaks 10,000m national record
The damaging yet restoring hands of boxer Danisha Mathialagan
The SEA Games-bound athlete is an artist of the ring and of the funeral home, writes Rohit Brijnath.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.