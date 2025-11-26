ST Full-time Report: Shannon Tan claims Order of Merit title | What’s behind Aloysius Yapp’s most prolific season?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

It was a historic week for Singapore golf as Shannon Tan won the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit title. James Leow also clinched a coveted Asian Tour card with his maiden Asian Development Tour title.

Meanwhile, Gavin Lee was officially appointed as the new permanent coach for the national football team. During his unveiling, he vowed to give Singaporeans a team they can be proud of.

Finally, Singaporean athletes, including runner Soh Rui Yong – who broke the 10,000m national record – are primed for a medal push at the upcoming SEA Games.

