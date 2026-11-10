ST Headstart: Recording your work review could cost you your job

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Performance appraisals can be nerve-wracking – for me, they definitely are. If you’re worried your boss is unfairly penalising you, it might be tempting to keep receipts by secretly recording the conversation on your phone. But is it legal, or could it backfire on your career?

With appraisal discussions covering sensitive topics like performance concerns, salary increments, promotions or career progression, Timothy Goh looks at what the law and HR policies actually say about covert recordings at work.

On to another nerve-wracking experience: the marriage proposal. My husband proposed to me somewhere on the outskirts of Seoul two years ago – it was simple but meant a lot to me. Other couples may skip proposals entirely if they’ve already secured a BTO flat together.

Tune in to this week’s Headstart On Record episode where my colleagues See Kai Wen and Isabelle Kumar discuss everything from dream proposals to “engagement purgatory”.

Read on for other stories about why photo booths are back in trend and the unique hobby of lockpicking. Have a good week!