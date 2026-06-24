Philippines insists the South China Sea Code of Conduct is not a pipe dream

Mid-way through its year-long ASEAN chairmanship, the Philippines is still fully determined to finally make the South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC) a reality.

The stakes have only risen with the impasse at the Strait of Hormuz from the US-Israeli attack on Iran. The bulk of crude oil and liquefied natural gas that passes through the narrow water body is usually bound for Asia, underscoring how disruptions at a key choke point can have grave ramifications for other parts of the world.

“We don’t want to have a situation such as the Strait of Hormuz – (with) those choke points,” Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro said in an exclusive interview with ST Philippines correspondent Mara Cepeda in Manila on June 22.

“I think the whole world will appreciate it if we can come up with this Code of Conduct. This is ASEAN’s gift to the world.”

Yet talks have dragged inconclusively for decades since the idea for a COC was first mooted in the early 1990s. Fundamental disagreements between China and ASEAN have manifested in clashes in the contested waterway over the years.

Beijing continues to reject a 2016 international tribunal ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that broadly invalidates its expansive claims over the South China Sea.

Several ASEAN member states – Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam – have overlapping claims against China in these waters.

Completing the COC in 2026 has been a priority of the Philippines since it took over the chairmanship in January. Lazaro has also reiterated several times that the COC must be legally binding, explicitly referencing UNCLOS.

Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said earlier this week that UNCLOS should be updated to reflect how critical waterways have gone beyond being just an avenue for trade, with the world increasingly connected through undersea cables for data and energy,

For Lazaro, success by year-end rests on these outcomes: a credible ASEAN response to the Middle East crisis and a concluded South China Sea code. The Philippines hopes to demonstrate that progress when ASEAN leaders meet in Manila in November.