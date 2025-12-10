Asian Insider: Philippines gets a stark reminder of challenges ahead as the next Asean chair

Dear reader,

2025 is not going gently into the good night – to paraphrase lines from that iconic Dylan Thomas poem.

The Philippines has barely taken over the baton of Asean’s rotating leadership from Malaysia, and Manila is already getting a stark reminder of its challenges in the year ahead.

This week, the fragile Cambodia-Thailand truce shattered spectacularly in the wee hours of Tuesday morning when Thailand launched air strikes – on the eve of the official opening of the 33rd SEA Games in Bangkok. My colleague Philip Wen examines why Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul is adopting a tough stance on the border conflict.

Meanwhile, epic floods have inundated southern Thailand and Indonesia’s Sumatra (along with Sri Lanka) for more than two weeks. Almost 1,000 people have perished in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra and aid has been slow to get to survivors. “The scale of destruction is something we have never faced,” a local Indonesian official said on television. Yet, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto continues to resist calls for international aid or to even declare a national emergency.

One of the Philippines’ main goals as Asean chair is the finalisation of a South China Sea code of conduct. That already seems a tall order, judging by China’s response to Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s parliamentary remarks on Nov 7 about how a Chinese attack on Taiwan involving a naval blockade could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan – underscoring Tokyo’s resolve to guard against a more assertive China.

At this point, it is also unclear if Philippines President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. would even survive the escalating scandal centred on allegations of corruption and mismanagement of government-funded flood management projects under his watch.

The Philippines certainly has its task cut out. A combination of any of these issues would inevitably reignite familiar questions on Asean’s relevance and effectiveness beyond its convening powers.

In closing, maybe it would be appropriate to recall the original context of Thomas’ poem. He was pleading with his father not to give up on life even in the face of impending death. Perhaps our takeaway from this poem would be to embrace the joys of human life despite its fleeting nature, while maximising all opportunities in spite of the woes of the world.

As you catch up with our coverage from the past week, I shall leave you to decide between two ambient music options: soundtracks of hope with The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” and John Lennon’s “Imagine” or the heavy metal introspection offered by Metallica’s “The Struggle Within.”

Peace, out.