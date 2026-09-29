ST Headstart: Navigating social media boundaries at work

Rosalind Ang
Journalist
Updated
Published
Sep 29, 2026, 11:54 AM

Should you add your boss on Instagram?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Getting a follow request from your boss on social media sets up an instant dilemma: not accepting the request can seem rude, but do you really want your boss to know what you get up to once you leave the office?

Headstart On Record hosts See Kai Wen and Sue-Ann Tan discuss this prickly issue in their latest podcast episode. Listen to find out how to navigate workplace power dynamics and protect your peace online.

If you’ve ever been ghosted by a friend, date or hiring manager, you’ll know that it can sting, writes psychiatrist Chong Siow Ann. Some may turn to AI chatbots to fill the void, but learning to sit with the silence by yourself is actually an important social survival skill, he says. 

Read on for other stories about a really useful AI DIY and what to do if your boss hasn’t been paying your CPF contributions on time. Have a good week!

My CPF contributions are missing or late. What should I do?

Employees can report unpaid contributions to the CPF Board if attempts to resolve the issue with their employer fail.

READ MORE HERE

Forget one major – graduates may need 10 minors in the AI age: Piyush Gupta

Universities must now teach students how to think, the SMU chairman said.

READ MORE HERE

Her education business started from a 4-room HDB flat at age 24

Nicolette Ng now runs a chain of education centres.

READ MORE HERE

Track expenses down to the cent – or keep it simple? Find something that works for you

Make room in your budget for things you enjoy, like saving towards a big-ticket goal such as a holiday.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean uses AI to create tool to maximise credit card rewards

KiasuMiles tracks around 50 credit cards and over 3,300 merchants.

READ MORE HERE

Ghosted? How to get over the silence

There are ways to cope with being ghosted without turning to AI chatbots.

READ MORE HERE

Why you keep seeing the same stalls at new hawker centres

Brands like Munchi Pancakes, Eng Kee Chicken Wings and Berempah Bros are growing in popularity.

READ MORE HERE

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