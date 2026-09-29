ST Headstart: Navigating social media boundaries at work

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Getting a follow request from your boss on social media sets up an instant dilemma: not accepting the request can seem rude, but do you really want your boss to know what you get up to once you leave the office?

Headstart On Record hosts See Kai Wen and Sue-Ann Tan discuss this prickly issue in their latest podcast episode. Listen to find out how to navigate workplace power dynamics and protect your peace online.

If you’ve ever been ghosted by a friend, date or hiring manager, you’ll know that it can sting, writes psychiatrist Chong Siow Ann. Some may turn to AI chatbots to fill the void, but learning to sit with the silence by yourself is actually an important social survival skill, he says.

Read on for other stories about a really useful AI DIY and what to do if your boss hasn’t been paying your CPF contributions on time. Have a good week!