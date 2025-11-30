Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 30, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 30, 2025, 08:43 AM

Singapore’s largest polyclinic opens near Serangoon MRT station

The polyclinic is designed to serve the growing population of seniors in the area.

Scoot acts to minimise disruptions as global recall over software flaw affects 21 of its Airbus A320s

It added that arrangements are being made to minimise disruptions to its customers.

Young and on the streets: Number of under-35s rough sleeping on the rise in Singapore

In response to queries, MSF said there are now 22 Safe, Sound Sleeping Places since the initiative was set up in 2018.

Smooth commute on first day of scheduled service adjustments on the East-West MRT line

Passengers have to switch to shuttle bus and train services as service adjustments are made to facilitate works.

How will the new requirements for Integrated Shield Plan riders affect you?

The new riders, which cannot cover the minimum deductibles, are expected to cost a lot less.

Malay/Muslim youth task force starts outreach, more planned to reach full range of youth: Faishal

It aims to reach those not usually engaged through traditional channels.

Challenging times for F&B? BreadTalk just keeps growing

The bakery has opened 20 new outlets so far in 2025 in its home base of Singapore as it eyes overseas expansion.

Sabah state election: Incumbent GRS beats opposition, Hajiji Noor sworn in as Chief Minister

Mr Hajiji also retained the Sulaman seat in the polls.

3 taken to hospital after large tree branch falls on cars on ECP

A tree branch is seen jutting out of a car’s shattered windscreen in photos of the incident, while a broken branch was upright on the front seat of another car.

Tony Leung talks about plants having souls and ‘last stage of his career’ in Singapore

The 63-year-old actor is in town for the 36th Singapore International Film Festival, where his first European film is screening.

