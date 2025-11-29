Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 29, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 29, 2025, 08:12 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

High-risk, undesirable travellers will be barred from boarding S’pore-bound flights from Jan 30

The move is aimed at strengthening border security here, ICA said.

READ MORE HERE

Airbus issues major A320 recall, travel disruptions expected worldwide

Airbus is ordering immediate repairs to 6,000 of its widely-used A320 family of jets.

READ MORE HERE

Critical for S’pore to identify maritime threats, as terrorist attacks can come from sea: Shanmugam

“Our waterways, sealines, are critical to our prosperity,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Hong Kong fire: Is foam, mesh, bamboo, or blatant disregard for safety to blame?

Anger is rising as the finger pointing begins, with the media also slammed for early narratives, notes ST’s Magdalene Fung.

READ MORE HERE

‘Nearest to a nervous breakdown’: Kwa Geok Choo on Lee Kuan Yew’s agony after Malaysia separation

The newly released interview with Mr Lee’s wife will feature at an exhibition at the National Library Building from Dec 8.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Sports Hub is now known as The Kallang

The rebranding is aimed at bringing more diverse and accessible experiences to the precinct.

READ MORE HERE

Fugitive Charles Yeo struck off rolls; court finds him ‘thoroughly unfit’ to be a lawyer

He was found to be grossly negligent in handling the workplace injury case of three migrant workers.

READ MORE HERE

12 migrant workers arrested for drug offences at Woodlands dormitory in CNB raid

CNB officers found suspected drug utensils such as a glass bottle and cut straw.

READ MORE HERE

If you didn’t need a bigger house, would you still chase that promotion?

In a world of upgrades, work targets and trends like Labubu, it's easy to forget that sometimes, enough is enough, says ST’s Kang Wan Chern.

READ MORE HERE

Rose eats chicken rice, brings fan on stage on first night of Blackpink’s National Stadium concerts

The K-pop girl group served up a 150-minute spectacle on Nov 28 as part of their Deadline world tour.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.