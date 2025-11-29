Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 29, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
High-risk, undesirable travellers will be barred from boarding S’pore-bound flights from Jan 30
Airbus issues major A320 recall, travel disruptions expected worldwide
Airbus is ordering immediate repairs to 6,000 of its widely-used A320 family of jets.
Critical for S’pore to identify maritime threats, as terrorist attacks can come from sea: Shanmugam
Hong Kong fire: Is foam, mesh, bamboo, or blatant disregard for safety to blame?
Anger is rising as the finger pointing begins, with the media also slammed for early narratives, notes ST’s Magdalene Fung.
‘Nearest to a nervous breakdown’: Kwa Geok Choo on Lee Kuan Yew’s agony after Malaysia separation
The newly released interview with Mr Lee’s wife will feature at an exhibition at the National Library Building from Dec 8.
Singapore Sports Hub is now known as The Kallang
The rebranding is aimed at bringing more diverse and accessible experiences to the precinct.
Fugitive Charles Yeo struck off rolls; court finds him ‘thoroughly unfit’ to be a lawyer
He was found to be grossly negligent in handling the workplace injury case of three migrant workers.
12 migrant workers arrested for drug offences at Woodlands dormitory in CNB raid
If you didn’t need a bigger house, would you still chase that promotion?
In a world of upgrades, work targets and trends like Labubu, it's easy to forget that sometimes, enough is enough, says ST’s Kang Wan Chern.
Rose eats chicken rice, brings fan on stage on first night of Blackpink’s National Stadium concerts
The K-pop girl group served up a 150-minute spectacle on Nov 28 as part of their Deadline world tour.