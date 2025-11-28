Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 28, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HK fire death toll hits 94 with scores still missing; blaze mostly contained
S’porean allegedly linked to international scam syndicate caught in Myanmar
S’pore’s growth set to slow but non-electronics exports poised for gains
More certainty in trade policies may boost Republic’s other growth engine, analysts say.
Person with arm stuck in kitchen drain pipe freed after 2-hour rescue operation
A medical team from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital was on site to assess and provide medical support.
Theatre maker and painter honoured with Cultural Medallions
The thrill of landing elusive NDP tickets after years of balloting
A little eatery that fed me, and what its Michelin moment says about Filipino food
The Michelin Guide’s arrival is seen as a boost to tourism and recognition of local cuisine.
New lab at NTU to advance AI-powered humanoid robots for industry use
It will focus on humanoid robot applications in manufacturing, logistics and healthcare.
Tiny hybrid store in Chinatown rewriting bookshop experience
At Eliko Picture Books & Collectibles, you can read a book, grab a coffee, or also purchase a book.