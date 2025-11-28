Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 28, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 28, 2025, 07:55 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

HK fire death toll hits 94 with scores still missing; blaze mostly contained

Most of the victims were found in two high-rise blocks in the eight-tower complex.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean allegedly linked to international scam syndicate caught in Myanmar

He was among the 156 foreign nationals arrested in a raid on Nov 23.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s growth set to slow but non-electronics exports poised for gains

More certainty in trade policies may boost Republic’s other growth engine, analysts say.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Person with arm stuck in kitchen drain pipe freed after 2-hour rescue operation

A medical team from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital was on site to assess and provide medical support.

READ MORE HERE

Theatre maker and painter honoured with Cultural Medallions

Five artists aged 35 and below were also conferred the Young Artist Award.

READ MORE HERE

The thrill of landing elusive NDP tickets after years of balloting

In-person, the parade was even better than a Taylor Swift concert, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

A little eatery that fed me, and what its Michelin moment says about Filipino food

The Michelin Guide’s arrival is seen as a boost to tourism and recognition of local cuisine.

READ MORE HERE

New lab at NTU to advance AI-powered humanoid robots for industry use

It will focus on humanoid robot applications in manufacturing, logistics and healthcare.

READ MORE HERE

Tiny hybrid store in Chinatown rewriting bookshop experience

At Eliko Picture Books & Collectibles, you can read a book, grab a coffee, or also purchase a book.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who filed numerous criminal complaints rapped for wasting court, police resources

The complaints were mainly over non-criminal matters that arose in her condo.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.