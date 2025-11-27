Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 27, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 27, 2025, 08:12 AM

HK fire: Death toll rises to at least 44 with hundreds still missing; police arrest 3

The fire was under control in four of the residential blocks, police said.

Fewer new condo launches in 2026, with most projects in the suburbs

Analysts expect the market to remain stable in 2026.

Private insurers to let policyholders switch to new riders without added underwriting

None of the insurers have confirmed if existing riders will be impacted.

Gavin Lee set to be announced as Lions coach

He will be the FAS’ first permanent local coach since V. Sundram Moorthy in 2016.

S’pore tops ranking for growing, attracting and retaining talent

Workers here have a strong ecosystem to grow, thrive and adapt, said one of the report’s three authors.

Two National Guard members shot in Washington; White House on lockdown

US President Donald Trump is currently away in Florida.

Mountbatten Vocational School closes after 50 years

Parents worry their children with special needs will regress if they stay at home.

Cordlife not allowed to collect, test, process and store new cord blood

MOH reiterated its earlier directions to Cordlife to replace its current clinical governance officer.

Kopi, kaya and a longer life: Hawker centres hold the key

Hawkers can help us live longer with healthier fare. But don't expect them to bear the economic burden for this.

Police NSF offered cash to 3 teens, asked if he could perform sex acts on them

The court called for a report to assess the serviceman’s suitability for reformative training.

