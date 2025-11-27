Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 27, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HK fire: Death toll rises to at least 44 with hundreds still missing; police arrest 3
Fewer new condo launches in 2026, with most projects in the suburbs
Private insurers to let policyholders switch to new riders without added underwriting
Gavin Lee set to be announced as Lions coach
S’pore tops ranking for growing, attracting and retaining talent
Workers here have a strong ecosystem to grow, thrive and adapt, said one of the report’s three authors.
Two National Guard members shot in Washington; White House on lockdown
Mountbatten Vocational School closes after 50 years
Cordlife not allowed to collect, test, process and store new cord blood
MOH reiterated its earlier directions to Cordlife to replace its current clinical governance officer.
Kopi, kaya and a longer life: Hawker centres hold the key
Hawkers can help us live longer with healthier fare. But don't expect them to bear the economic burden for this.
Police NSF offered cash to 3 teens, asked if he could perform sex acts on them
The court called for a report to assess the serviceman’s suitability for reformative training.