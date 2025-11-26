Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 26, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 26, 2025, 07:53 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Two ageing Tiong Bahru blocks narrowly fail in vote to undergo upgrading

One and two votes were needed respectively to pass the 75 per cent threshold at the two blocks.

READ MORE HERE

Upcoming RTS Link spurs mall investment in Johor

New, refreshed projects to capture expected surge in cross-border footfall.

READ MORE HERE

Countries should find ways forward together, even if US is not involved: PM Wong

But Singapore prefers US to be actively engaged in talks to shape global framework, he added.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Barbs, jibes by Chinese netizens over PM Wong’s remarks on Japan-China spat

From Hong Kong to Shanghai, a mix of online voices are clamouring to denounce Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Baey Yam Keng suffers ‘light abrasions’ after collision with cyclist while running

The MP said he had advised the cyclist not to ride against the traffic flow.

READ MORE HERE

Lion Global launches first physical gold fund vaulted in S’pore

Investors can purchase the fund in either Singapore or US dollars, depending on the fund share class.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore farms press on with smarter strategies, collective cost-cutting

They continue to persevere despite upheavals in sector.

READ MORE HERE

He helps turn barren hill in Woodlands into a garden for all

It also serves as a community space for events and supports ex-offenders’ reintegration.

READ MORE HERE

Long ball to nowhere: Accountability in Malaysia’s football fiasco

The heritage-player scandal is the latest test of Anwar’s reformasi promise that impunity belongs in the past.

READ MORE HERE

Repeat sex offender who preyed on children gets 15 years’ preventive detention

He sexually exploited eight children between 1999 and 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.