Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 26, 2025

Two ageing Tiong Bahru blocks narrowly fail in vote to undergo upgrading
One and two votes were needed respectively to pass the 75 per cent threshold at the two blocks.
Upcoming RTS Link spurs mall investment in Johor
Countries should find ways forward together, even if US is not involved: PM Wong
But Singapore prefers US to be actively engaged in talks to shape global framework, he added.
Barbs, jibes by Chinese netizens over PM Wong’s remarks on Japan-China spat
From Hong Kong to Shanghai, a mix of online voices are clamouring to denounce Singapore.
Baey Yam Keng suffers ‘light abrasions’ after collision with cyclist while running
Lion Global launches first physical gold fund vaulted in S’pore
Investors can purchase the fund in either Singapore or US dollars, depending on the fund share class.
S’pore farms press on with smarter strategies, collective cost-cutting
He helps turn barren hill in Woodlands into a garden for all
It also serves as a community space for events and supports ex-offenders’ reintegration.
Long ball to nowhere: Accountability in Malaysia’s football fiasco
The heritage-player scandal is the latest test of Anwar’s reformasi promise that impunity belongs in the past.