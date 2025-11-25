Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 25, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore to open embassy in Addis Ababa as ties with Ethiopia grow
It shows the Republic’s belief in Ethiopia’s strategic importance, potential, said PM Wong.
New owners taking over 2 fish farming facilities left vacant by exiting firms
The latest developments show continued interest among local firms in producing food in Singapore.
CASE reaches out to massage parlour Wan Yang over sudden closure
Data centre test bed on Jurong Island to trial use of green energy sources
It is among the new projects in a push for fossil fuel-reliant Singapore to reinvent itself.
‘Every inch counts’: He approves every land boundary in S’pore
Singapore’s chief surveyor explains what it takes to demarcate and maintain accurate boundaries here.
China’s Xi tells Trump Taiwan’s ‘return’ key to post-war order in phone call
S’pore High Court clears way for $3.5b suit against StanChart in 1MDB-linked claim
100kg iron rod detaches from truck in Johor, pierces car and kills passenger
Insufficient evidence to show driver caused accident that killed delivery rider: Coroner report
There were no CCTV cameras that recorded the accident, nor any independent witnesses of the accident.
Travelling with baby? These are the best hotels for families with ‘globetoddlers’
Boutique or luxury hotels that cater to families are ideal for a stress-free and stylish holiday.