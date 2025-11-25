Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 25, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 25, 2025, 07:55 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore to open embassy in Addis Ababa as ties with Ethiopia grow

It shows the Republic’s belief in Ethiopia’s strategic importance, potential, said PM Wong.

READ MORE HERE

New owners taking over 2 fish farming facilities left vacant by exiting firms

The latest developments show continued interest among local firms in producing food in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

CASE reaches out to massage parlour Wan Yang over sudden closure

Customers have reported losses of more than $29,000 in unused prepaid packages.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Data centre test bed on Jurong Island to trial use of green energy sources

It is among the new projects in a push for fossil fuel-reliant Singapore to reinvent itself.

READ MORE HERE

‘Every inch counts’: He approves every land boundary in S’pore

Singapore’s chief surveyor explains what it takes to demarcate and maintain accurate boundaries here.

READ MORE HERE

China’s Xi tells Trump Taiwan’s ‘return’ key to post-war order in phone call

The leaders also spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore High Court clears way for $3.5b suit against StanChart in 1MDB-linked claim

The bank said it disagrees with the decision and will be filing an appeal.

READ MORE HERE

100kg iron rod detaches from truck in Johor, pierces car and kills passenger

The case is being investigated for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

READ MORE HERE

Insufficient evidence to show driver caused accident that killed delivery rider: Coroner report

There were no CCTV cameras that recorded the accident, nor any independent witnesses of the accident.

READ MORE HERE

Travelling with baby? These are the best hotels for families with ‘globetoddlers’

Boutique or luxury hotels that cater to families are ideal for a stress-free and stylish holiday.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.