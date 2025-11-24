Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 24, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 24, 2025, 07:57 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Car leasing firm boss held as probe into scam ring widens

Arrest comes amid S’pore police probe into Cambodian national Chen Zhi and firms linked to him.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor left promising career track to plug healthcare gap

Dr Chen Shiling persevered despite having no money, no connections and no support.

READ MORE HERE

Small fire breaks out on Scoot flight after passenger’s power bank overheats

Airport emergency services were on standby upon the plane’s arrival here from Hong Kong.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Address concerns over AI’s impact on jobs and livelihoods: PM Wong

Govts must help workers adjust and ensure responsible use of AI, he added.

READ MORE HERE

Free tool to counter deepfake content to launch in 2026

People should not rely on telltale signs they have been taught in the past to spot deepfakes.

READ MORE HERE

Shady shades: Voyeurs and scammers can weaponise smart glasses

Growing unease over the use of these glasses has come amid their rising popularity.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore has world’s toughest fast-food scene: Jollibee international chief

Over the next three to five years, Jollibee sees enough demand here to open four to five new stores each year.

READ MORE HERE

China’s study of ‘ghost particles’ yields first results

The project is part of country’s long-term goal of becoming a science and tech giant.

READ MORE HERE

No-cane parenting: How to hold boundaries

There is a harder but better way to raise your children.

READ MORE HERE

Disney+ to increase monthly prices for S’pore subscribers by up to $4 from Dec 17

The service carries titles from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.