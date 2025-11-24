Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 24, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Car leasing firm boss held as probe into scam ring widens
Arrest comes amid S’pore police probe into Cambodian national Chen Zhi and firms linked to him.
Doctor left promising career track to plug healthcare gap
Small fire breaks out on Scoot flight after passenger’s power bank overheats
Airport emergency services were on standby upon the plane’s arrival here from Hong Kong.
Address concerns over AI’s impact on jobs and livelihoods: PM Wong
Free tool to counter deepfake content to launch in 2026
People should not rely on telltale signs they have been taught in the past to spot deepfakes.
Shady shades: Voyeurs and scammers can weaponise smart glasses
S’pore has world’s toughest fast-food scene: Jollibee international chief
Over the next three to five years, Jollibee sees enough demand here to open four to five new stores each year.
China’s study of ‘ghost particles’ yields first results
The project is part of country’s long-term goal of becoming a science and tech giant.