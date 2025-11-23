Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 23, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Flexible multilateralism a way forward for the world: PM Wong
He urged new partnerships linking regions and blocs, citing the CPTPP dialogues with Asean and the EU as examples.
More reports of suspected child abuse in pre-schools in 2024, with CCTVs aiding investigations
Child mismanagement includes abuse, corporal punishment, neglect and causing psychological trauma.
‘Kelong king’ Wilson Raj convicted of human trafficking in Hungary; fugitive fled S’pore in 2010
His hearing did not make headlines in Budapest, but ST learnt the 60-year-old was sentenced to 11 years’ jail.
Wealthy Singaporeans lead home purchases of $5 million and above
Locals snap up bigger units in prime districts as October new-home sales hit 2025 high.
COP30 climate talks in Brazil reach tentative deal after overrunning
The updated deal, however, failed to explicitly mention steps to phase out planet-warming fossil fuels.
S’porean in US illegal trading probe bought $150k watch while allegedly working with criminal group
Why a man who earned over $88k a month had total savings of only $13k
To support his extravagant lifestyle, he also owed about $500,000 after borrowing to cover his expenses.
As S’pore school canteens evolve, stallholder aunties and uncles find ways to stay on
Old-school Hakka restaurant gets fresh lease of life with change of ownership
More than just a commercial entity, the restaurant will promote Hakka culture and heritage.
Who drove into the forest? How 4 abandoned cars ended up near this Singapore cemetery
Bukit Brown cemetery has hogged headlines, but its forest contains remnants of history too.