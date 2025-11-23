Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 23, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 23, 2025, 08:32 AM

Flexible multilateralism a way forward for the world: PM Wong

He urged new partnerships linking regions and blocs, citing the CPTPP dialogues with Asean and the EU as examples.

READ MORE HERE

More reports of suspected child abuse in pre-schools in 2024, with CCTVs aiding investigations

Child mismanagement includes abuse, corporal punishment, neglect and causing psychological trauma.

READ MORE HERE

‘Kelong king’ Wilson Raj convicted of human trafficking in Hungary; fugitive fled S’pore in 2010

His hearing did not make headlines in Budapest, but ST learnt the 60-year-old was sentenced to 11 years’ jail.

READ MORE HERE

Wealthy Singaporeans lead home purchases of $5 million and above

Locals snap up bigger units in prime districts as October new-home sales hit 2025 high.

READ MORE HERE

COP30 climate talks in Brazil reach tentative deal after overrunning

The updated deal, however, failed to explicitly mention steps to phase out planet-warming fossil fuels.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean in US illegal trading probe bought $150k watch while allegedly working with criminal group

Dev Ananth Durai, a fugitive to US authorities, is the son of ex-NKF CEO T.T. Durai.

READ MORE HERE

Why a man who earned over $88k a month had total savings of only $13k

To support his extravagant lifestyle, he also owed about $500,000 after borrowing to cover his expenses.

READ MORE HERE

As S’pore school canteens evolve, stallholder aunties and uncles find ways to stay on

The canteen vendors say they will miss the students when they give up their stalls.

READ MORE HERE

Old-school Hakka restaurant gets fresh lease of life with change of ownership

More than just a commercial entity, the restaurant will promote Hakka culture and heritage.

READ MORE HERE

Who drove into the forest? How 4 abandoned cars ended up near this Singapore cemetery

Bukit Brown cemetery has hogged headlines, but its forest contains remnants of history too.

READ MORE HERE

