Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 22, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Inside Singapore’s education ‘arms race’: Stress, inequality and the push for change
Political leaders have said Singapore has to move from a narrow meritocracy to a broader and more inclusive one.
Residents in Kovan estate upset after private owner seals off shortcut
185 hit by gastroenteritis symptoms at 6 E-Bridge pre-schools
SFA has suspended the food business operations of Middleton International School in Tampines.
Independence key to ageing well: SUSS study
The meaning of work does not diminish but evolves as people get older, found the study.
Career model for nurses in S’pore to be reviewed
More customer-centric communications needed during rail disruption: Expert
Why Japan will not yield, even as dispute with China escalates over PM Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks
Japan is choosing short-term economic pain to reinforce its long-term strategic position, notes ST’s Walter Sim.
One of 3 dogs removed from Seletar West farm dies
A golden opportunity in a silver Singapore
If Singapore plays its cards right, its ageing population can actually be an asset it can tap, say the writers.