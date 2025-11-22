Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 22, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 22, 2025, 08:14 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Inside Singapore’s education ‘arms race’: Stress, inequality and the push for change

Political leaders have said Singapore has to move from a narrow meritocracy to a broader and more inclusive one.

READ MORE HERE

Residents in Kovan estate upset after private owner seals off shortcut

More than 100 households have historically used the path to get to a bus stop.

READ MORE HERE

185 hit by gastroenteritis symptoms at 6 E-Bridge pre-schools

SFA has suspended the food business operations of Middleton International School in Tampines.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Independence key to ageing well: SUSS study

The meaning of work does not diminish but evolves as people get older, found the study.

READ MORE HERE

Career model for nurses in S’pore to be reviewed

The existing supervisory frameworks for nurse leaders will be enhanced.

READ MORE HERE

More customer-centric communications needed during rail disruption: Expert

This will help passengers make better informed decisions during service disruptions.

READ MORE HERE

Why Japan will not yield, even as dispute with China escalates over PM Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks

Japan is choosing short-term economic pain to reinforce its long-term strategic position, notes ST’s Walter Sim.

READ MORE HERE

One of 3 dogs removed from Seletar West farm dies

Two dogs remain in AVS’ care and are observed to be well.

READ MORE HERE

A golden opportunity in a silver Singapore

If Singapore plays its cards right, its ageing population can actually be an asset it can tap, say the writers.

READ MORE HERE

‘Byte-sized’ plants: Singapore Herbarium goes online

A behind-the-scenes look at how the specimens are being digitised. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.