Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 21, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore ups 2025 GDP growth forecast to around 4%, sees 1-3% growth in 2026
This comes after a better-than-expected performance in the third quarter amid AI export boom.
Amos Yee released from US prison; sex offender faces deportation
If he does return to Singapore, Mindef says he will be charged with enlistment offences.
US insider trading probe: S’pore firm used to launder illegal proceeds
The company was incorporated by Singaporean Ge Zhi, one of eight suspects charged over the case.
Charity, MOE invite CEOs, high-net-worth individuals to join school committees
Initiative aims to build social capital for students through these individuals’ networks and experience.
LTA seizes 30 mobility devices amid rise in fires linked to illegal PMDs
Will property investors look at Geylang as the next red-hot district?
Resale flats there rank fourth among 26 public housing estates with the fastest price growth since 2022.
The rise of a new Trump-friendly Middle East
The Saudi crown prince’s visit to Washington caps a major change in America’s relationship with the region.
From hip-hop song to satirical cartoons, China-Japan row ratchets up online
At least $6,000 lost to BLACKPINK concert ticket scams since Oct
The K-pop quartet will stage three shows on Nov 28, 29 and 30 at the National Stadium.
Prosecution calls for up to 10 years’ jail for man over offences linked to collapsed Wirecard
His actions could affect Singapore’s reputation as a global financial hub, the prosecution added.