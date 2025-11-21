Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 21, 2025

Nov 21, 2025, 08:10 AM

S’pore ups 2025 GDP growth forecast to around 4%, sees 1-3% growth in 2026

This comes after a better-than-expected performance in the third quarter amid AI export boom.

Amos Yee released from US prison; sex offender faces deportation

If he does return to Singapore, Mindef says he will be charged with enlistment offences.

US insider trading probe: S’pore firm used to launder illegal proceeds

The company was incorporated by Singaporean Ge Zhi, one of eight suspects charged over the case.

Charity, MOE invite CEOs, high-net-worth individuals to join school committees

Initiative aims to build social capital for students through these individuals’ networks and experience.

LTA seizes 30 mobility devices amid rise in fires linked to illegal PMDs

From January to October 2025, there were 44 fires involving mobility devices.

Will property investors look at Geylang as the next red-hot district?

 Resale flats there rank fourth among 26 public housing estates with the fastest price growth since 2022.

The rise of a new Trump-friendly Middle East

The Saudi crown prince’s visit to Washington caps a major change in America’s relationship with the region.

From hip-hop song to satirical cartoons, China-Japan row ratchets up online

Beijing has threatened further measures to hurt Japan’s economy.

At least $6,000 lost to BLACKPINK concert ticket scams since Oct

The K-pop quartet will stage three shows on Nov 28, 29 and 30 at the National Stadium.

Prosecution calls for up to 10 years’ jail for man over offences linked to collapsed Wirecard

His actions could affect Singapore’s reputation as a global financial hub, the prosecution added.

