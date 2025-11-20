Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 20, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 20, 2025, 08:01 AM

S’pore has varied toolkit, beyond taxes, to manage inequality: PM Wong

We are here to build a better S’pore because history has never been kind to small states, he added.

Minister David Neo says he should have been more respectful towards HK fans

He made the comments after Singapore beat Hong Kong 2-1 to qualify for the Asian Cup.

Lions to get total $2m reward for Asian Cup qualification: Forrest Li

The FAS president said the national players should be rewarded for “bringing pride and joy to Singaporeans”.

War on scams: Asia’s political theatre gets in the way despite record seizures, raids

Even a record US$15b seizure barely makes a dent in S-E Asia’s sprawling  “pig-butchering” empire.

SGX-Nasdaq tie-up enabling dual listings set for mid-2026

MAS will also allocate $2.85b to six asset managers to boost vibrancy of stock market.

Artefacts from one of S’pore’s largest archaeological sites on display at MRT station

About 200 items will be on show at Bras Basah MRT station for six months.

$21,500 fine for woman who kept 79 dogs at home in ‘unprecedented’ case

Julia Nicole Moss will have to spend one month, four weeks and 24 days in jail if she fails to pay the fine.

Influencer Simonboy’s movie role to go ahead amid online controversy

He faced public backlash for setting up the Forever Megan Charity, after his late daughter Megan Khung.

How to survive a theme park holiday without losing your sanity or your savings

With these attractions getting increasingly elaborate and expensive, true joy lies in taking it slow.

Woman who sold Lamborghini sued by car dealer over mileage discrepancy, ordered to pay $20k

She sold the car with a stated mileage of 9,000km, but the actual mileage was 18,074km.

