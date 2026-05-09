Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 9, 2026

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EC changes: Some HDB upgraders say they may be edged out as first-timers gain priority
From mala hotpot to small plates: The rise of Chinese F&B in S’pore
Two S’pore residents on board cruise ship test negative for hantavirus infection
ASEAN should uphold navigational rights to ensure supply chain resilience: PM Wong
Allowing any party to weaponise and impose transit restrictions on waterways sets a dangerous precedent, he said.
Jail for tycoon’s wife who opened bank account used to receive over $2m
Making AGMs in S’pore more relevant for small-time investors
Many sessions are held during working hours, with the minutes made available only after one month.
Female board directorships on the rise
The aim is for the proportion to reach 30% by 2030, says Council for Board Diversity.
3 tips to stop your family from fighting over your money
Many people make poor decisions on their own assets and this resulted in numerous court disputes.