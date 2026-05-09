Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 9, 2026

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Published
May 09, 2026, 07:55 AM

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EC changes: Some HDB upgraders say they may be edged out as first-timers gain priority

New measure may mean paying existing flat loans and progressive payments for an EC.

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From mala hotpot to small plates: The rise of Chinese F&B in S’pore

China’s brands are using restaurants as a launchpad for bigger global ambitions.

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Two S’pore residents on board cruise ship test negative for hantavirus infection

Both in quarantine as a precaution at National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

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ASEAN should uphold navigational rights to ensure supply chain resilience: PM Wong

Allowing any party to weaponise and impose transit restrictions on waterways sets a dangerous precedent, he said.

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Jail for tycoon’s wife who opened bank account used to receive over $2m

The $72m embezzlement case involving her husband, Ng Teck Lee, is still pending.

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Making AGMs in S’pore more relevant for small-time investors

Many sessions are held during working hours, with the minutes made available only after one month.

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Female board directorships on the rise

The aim is for the proportion to reach 30% by 2030, says Council for Board Diversity.

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3 tips to stop your family from fighting over your money

Many people make poor decisions on their own assets and this resulted in numerous court disputes.

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Dear mothers, your children need you to be your own person too

We cannot afford to lose ourselves in our kids’ needs.

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Jail for woman who 3D-printed gun, bought live round from church friend

The 5.56mm round was later confirmed by SAF to be similar to those in its armoury.

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