Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 8, 2026

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Published
May 08, 2026, 07:53 AM

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Jail, stiffer fines for those who repeatedly feed wildlife illegally

Revised penalties also increase range of sentencing options available to the courts.

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Parliament passes new laws to validate fees collected by MND agencies after heated debate

The Workers’ Party, for the first time in this term of Parliament, opposed the new laws.

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Influencer arrested after video of man forced to strip is shared online

Lawyers said this case poses legal issues.

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New fighting breaks out between US, Iran, throwing ceasefire into doubt

The US military accused Iran of launching “unprovoked” attacks on US Navy destroyers.

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Amazon cuts some jobs in S’pore as business focus shifts

The layoff will affect fewer than 10 per cent of its 2,500-strong workforce here.

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Crocodile spotted off Sentosa Cove caught, euthanised

The decision was made in view of public safety and the lack of relocation options, NParks said.

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S’pore, Malaysia must not allow issues to affect relationship: SM Lee

Bilateral ties must be complemented by cooperation at the state level, he adds.

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19 traffic offenders caught at Woodlands Checkpoint over long weekend

Four drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were banned from entering Singapore.

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Can a 15-minute city push up a 0.87 fertility rate?

S’poreans may feel more supported to have kids if schools, workplaces and extended families are close to their homes.

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Worker dies after being hit by lightning on floating fish farm

The man was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he later died.

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