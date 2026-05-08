Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 8, 2026

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Jail, stiffer fines for those who repeatedly feed wildlife illegally
Parliament passes new laws to validate fees collected by MND agencies after heated debate
The Workers’ Party, for the first time in this term of Parliament, opposed the new laws.
Influencer arrested after video of man forced to strip is shared online
New fighting breaks out between US, Iran, throwing ceasefire into doubt
The US military accused Iran of launching “unprovoked” attacks on US Navy destroyers.
Amazon cuts some jobs in S’pore as business focus shifts
Crocodile spotted off Sentosa Cove caught, euthanised
The decision was made in view of public safety and the lack of relocation options, NParks said.
S’pore, Malaysia must not allow issues to affect relationship: SM Lee
19 traffic offenders caught at Woodlands Checkpoint over long weekend
Can a 15-minute city push up a 0.87 fertility rate?
S’poreans may feel more supported to have kids if schools, workplaces and extended families are close to their homes.