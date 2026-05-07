Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 7, 2026

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Political salaries: Govt defers consideration until impact of Mid-East conflict is clearer
Former PAP ‘Kopitiam MP’ Ong Ah Heng dies at 84
The three-term MP served the Nee Soon Central constituency till 2011 before retiring from politics.
S’pore has 30,500 EV charging points; deployment adjusted for new BTOs
Gaps in corporate governance exposed in $3b money laundering case: Watchdog
Trump sees ‘very good chance’ of Iran deal, but threatens strikes if not
‘I feel so stupid’: How young Indonesians get stuck on the debt treadmill
Beyond Roblox: Why S’pore’s new app store rules offer some relief for parents
Safety by design must be a core tenet of a digital world backed by legal protection, concrete penalties.
Crocodile spotted off Sentosa Cove, water activities suspended
Beaches remain open, patrols and monitoring have been stepped up across beachfront areas.
Makansutra’s new hawker omakase collaborations
Actor Zong Zijie fined $800 after he drove car at 121kmh, almost double 70kmh limit
He was also banned from driving for a month after he pleaded guilty to a speeding charge.