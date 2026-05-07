Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 7, 2026

Updated
Published
May 07, 2026, 07:59 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Political salaries: Govt defers consideration until impact of Mid-East conflict is clearer

The committee reviewing the salaries had submitted its recommendations in April.

READ MORE HERE

Former PAP ‘Kopitiam MP’ Ong Ah Heng dies at 84

The three-term MP served the Nee Soon Central constituency till 2011 before retiring from politics. 

READ MORE HERE

S’pore has 30,500 EV charging points; deployment adjusted for new BTOs

By the end of 2027, every HDB town will have at least one fast-charging hub.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Gaps in corporate governance exposed in $3b money laundering case: Watchdog

The case accounted for 47 per cent of the $6.3b in seizures from 2020 to 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Trump sees ‘very good chance’ of Iran deal, but threatens strikes if not

Tehran has yet to respond to a new US proposal.

READ MORE HERE

‘I feel so stupid’: How young Indonesians get stuck on the debt treadmill

Buy now, pay later discounts, easy loans via lending apps prove to be their undoing.

READ MORE HERE

Beyond Roblox: Why S’pore’s new app store rules offer some relief for parents

Safety by design must be a core tenet of a digital world backed by legal protection, concrete penalties.

READ MORE HERE

Crocodile spotted off Sentosa Cove, water activities suspended

Beaches remain open, patrols and monitoring have been stepped up across beachfront areas.

READ MORE HERE

Makansutra’s new hawker omakase collaborations

The dishes offer a mix of tradition and innovation. 

READ MORE HERE

Actor Zong Zijie fined $800 after he drove car at 121kmh, almost double 70kmh limit

He was also banned from driving for a month after he pleaded guilty to a speeding charge.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.