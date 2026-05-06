Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 6, 2026

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Published
May 06, 2026, 08:00 AM

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We booked a taxi from Singapore to JB via Grab. Here’s what happened

Grab has made cross-border taxis available through its app since Monday.

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Elderly couple hid in toilet as smoke from burning flat below filled their home

Several residents said the suspect lives with his elderly parents in the unit, which caught fire.

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Labour chief outlines proposals to help workers navigate AI shift

Enterprises must transform with AI in a way that benefits workers, said Ng Chee Meng.

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About 90 employers penalised yearly for not giving domestic workers mandatory day off

The maximum punishment for not complying with this policy is a $10,000 fine, a year’s jail, or both.

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Govt piloting new ways of engaging citizens for neighbourhood renewal

It will deepen citizen participation, expand volunteerism, and enable citizen-led initiatives.

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Mid-East shipping disruptions put old Chinese frontier city back in focus

Xinjiang’s Khorgos hub riding on surge in China-Europe freight rail services.

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Prabowo is raising Indonesia’s profile. But is he also making it harder to read?

Indonesia is more visible on the world stage but it’s also harder to discern its foreign policy direction.

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SIA delays roll-out of new first, business class seats on A350 fleet

Delay due to supply chain constraints, certification of one of the new seats.

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Small bugs, big appetites: The tiny army upcycling S’pore’s food waste

Ento Industries turns tonnes of food waste into feed and fertiliser, using black soldier flies.

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Man loses share of rent from Yishun coffee shop as sisters win appeal

The majority decision of the Court of Appeal found that the mother fully owned the rental income.

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