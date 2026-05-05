Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 5, 2026

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Published
May 05, 2026, 08:04 AM

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Labour chief to ask Parliament to affirm no ‘jobless growth’ amid AI disruption

Also on the agenda is the Ministry of Education’s review of bullying in schools.

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US-Iran ceasefire on the brink as attacks from Tehran reported

The UAE reported attacks for the first time since the truce was declared on April 8.

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New car-sharing service rolls out with 200 cars, 100 pickup and drop-off points

A platform fee of 99 cents applies to each rental, with per-minute charges starting from 67 cents.

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Travelling to and from Johor by cab? What changes mean for you

Where in Johor and Singapore can a licensed cross-border taxi take you?

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Sumiko at 62: What a leaking bathroom taught me about elder-proofing my home

Good lighting, clear spaces and movable furniture make homes safer for ageing, when falls can be deadly.

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Ngee Ann Poly grads to get free AI courses

Some of these can be stacked up with other courses to earn full qualifications such as a specialist diploma.

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Jakarta defends Cabinet Secretary over claims he is gay, unfit for job

Mr Amien Rais alleged that Mr Teddy Indra Wijaya had become “closer” to the President.

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8 taken to hospital after fire at HDB block; man arrested for mischief

Two firefighters felt unwell during the firefighting operation and were also taken to hospital.

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Man arrested after allegedly smashing car side windows, stealing items

The man is expected to be charged on May 5 with theft.

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Actor Chen Hanwei recounts his adoption story during live stream

The Malaysia-born actor said his late mother was worried he would leave her if he knew the truth.

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