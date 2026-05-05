Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 5, 2026

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Labour chief to ask Parliament to affirm no ‘jobless growth’ amid AI disruption
US-Iran ceasefire on the brink as attacks from Tehran reported
New car-sharing service rolls out with 200 cars, 100 pickup and drop-off points
A platform fee of 99 cents applies to each rental, with per-minute charges starting from 67 cents.
Travelling to and from Johor by cab? What changes mean for you
Sumiko at 62: What a leaking bathroom taught me about elder-proofing my home
Good lighting, clear spaces and movable furniture make homes safer for ageing, when falls can be deadly.
Ngee Ann Poly grads to get free AI courses
Some of these can be stacked up with other courses to earn full qualifications such as a specialist diploma.
Jakarta defends Cabinet Secretary over claims he is gay, unfit for job
Mr Amien Rais alleged that Mr Teddy Indra Wijaya had become “closer” to the President.
8 taken to hospital after fire at HDB block; man arrested for mischief
Two firefighters felt unwell during the firefighting operation and were also taken to hospital.
Man arrested after allegedly smashing car side windows, stealing items
Actor Chen Hanwei recounts his adoption story during live stream
The Malaysia-born actor said his late mother was worried he would leave her if he knew the truth.