Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 4, 2026

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Residents raise concerns over long-vacant shops at Northshore Plaza
HDB says it is in process of securing new retailers, and has adjusted rent to help tenants.
Third door of public buses not used at bus stops deemed unsafe: LTA
At some bus stops the third door would open directly onto the road instead of a “proper platform”.
SGX unit denies trader’s claims over Mid-East oil shipping costs
Mercuria alleges tanker pricing data did not account for closure of Strait of Hormuz.
Trump calls Iran talks ‘very positive,’ US to ‘guide’ ships through Hormuz from May 4
India was meant to win under Trump 2.0. So what happened?
East Coast rail promises bigger slice of economic pie for Pahang
State leaders, traders betting that link will help unlock growth beyond coastal hubs.
Decades of image-based sexual abuse: Why is it so tough to stop perpetrators?
Despite increased scrutiny, they take advantage of regulatory lag to evade tech platforms, authorities.
Young investors turn to S’pore equities as they look for stability
It is part of a broader homeward shift that brokerages are seeing amid global volatility.