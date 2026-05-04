Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 4, 2026

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Published
May 04, 2026, 07:50 AM

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Residents raise concerns over long-vacant shops at Northshore Plaza

HDB says it is in process of securing new retailers, and has adjusted rent to help tenants.

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Third door of public buses not used at bus stops deemed unsafe: LTA

At some bus stops the third door would open directly onto the road instead of a “proper platform”.

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SGX unit denies trader’s claims over Mid-East oil shipping costs

Mercuria alleges tanker pricing data did not account for closure of Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump calls Iran talks ‘very positive,’ US to ‘guide’ ships through Hormuz from May 4

Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the Strait since the war began.

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India was meant to win under Trump 2.0. So what happened?

The adults are back but can they save US-India ties from the American President?

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East Coast rail promises bigger slice of economic pie for Pahang

State leaders, traders betting that link will help unlock growth beyond coastal hubs.

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Decades of image-based sexual abuse: Why is it so tough to stop perpetrators?

Despite increased scrutiny, they take advantage of regulatory lag to evade tech platforms, authorities.

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Young investors turn to S’pore equities as they look for stability

It is part of a broader homeward shift that brokerages are seeing amid global volatility.

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Hawker trio built $500k curry puff business in a year

They hope to have 10 stalls islandwide in the next five years.

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Man arrested after allegedly slapping people at church in Prinsep Street

The man was known to the church and had caused a nuisance before, the police said.

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