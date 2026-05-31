Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 31, 2026

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Published
May 31, 2026, 08:35 AM

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S’pore, 16 other countries launch effort to protect critical underwater infrastructure

It will facilitate the sharing of information to support early warning for security incidents.

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Hegseth hails Asian partners for boosting security spending; omits Taiwan in roll call

In his speech, the Pentagon chief struck a more conciliatory tone towards China.

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What China hears in Hegseth’s Shangri-La speech

Many of America's allies and partners are likely to draw a different conclusion.

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Woman from Singapore dies in Bhutan after feeling unwell during hike to iconic monastery

She had been on a tour organised by Chan Brothers and was descending from Tiger’s Nest Monastery.

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Brain stunting – a crisis threatening many Filipino children

Brain stunting is one of malnutrition’s most consequential and irreversible effects.

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Chinese EV boom draws experienced S’pore sales execs from established brands

This comes as consumers move away from legacy car brands and non-EVs.

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He was ‘not the son I know’: Mum forgives son who attacked her while high on Kpods

The 28-year-old, who was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail, has stopped using Kpods and apologised to his mother.

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Loh Kean Yew reaches Singapore Badminton Open final for the first time

The world No. 14 will face ninth-ranked Alex Lanier of France in the final.

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Coach operator Aeroline to exit Kuala Lumpur market after over 20 years

It received a strict directive on May 13, saying that it is permitted to operate only from licensed terminals.

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Are the black bits in Hokkien mee safe to eat? Hawkers and experts weigh in

Some diners see the specks as unavoidable, while others find them off-putting.

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