Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 31, 2026

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S’pore, 16 other countries launch effort to protect critical underwater infrastructure
It will facilitate the sharing of information to support early warning for security incidents.
Hegseth hails Asian partners for boosting security spending; omits Taiwan in roll call
What China hears in Hegseth’s Shangri-La speech
Woman from Singapore dies in Bhutan after feeling unwell during hike to iconic monastery
She had been on a tour organised by Chan Brothers and was descending from Tiger’s Nest Monastery.
Brain stunting – a crisis threatening many Filipino children
Chinese EV boom draws experienced S’pore sales execs from established brands
He was ‘not the son I know’: Mum forgives son who attacked her while high on Kpods
The 28-year-old, who was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail, has stopped using Kpods and apologised to his mother.
Loh Kean Yew reaches Singapore Badminton Open final for the first time
Coach operator Aeroline to exit Kuala Lumpur market after over 20 years
It received a strict directive on May 13, saying that it is permitted to operate only from licensed terminals.