Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 30, 2026

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S’pore, Vietnam deepen cooperation in food, supply chain resilience
Republic will be reliable partner to Vietnam in its era of growth, said President Tharman.
S’pore, Qatar agree on need to uphold freedom of navigation
This comes amid the months-long disruption in the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran conflict.
Jumbo Seafood to close flagship East Coast outlet on Sept 30
The group said its landlord is studying the redevelopment of East Coast Seafood Centre.
How 4 investors lost their properties in bid to avoid paying ABSD on future purchases
They had concocted plans to let others hold the properties for them so that they could pay less tax.
Loh Kean Yew into S’pore Open semis
Is AI scary? China’s workers share their hopes and fears
Indonesia’s new law changing how domestic workers see their role
Law formally recognising their labour with rights set to reshape their ties with employers.
S’porean named finalist in Icelandair’s campaign for a ‘really bad photographer’
The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid 10-day trip to Iceland in June and US$50,000 (S$63,845).