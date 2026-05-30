Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 30, 2026

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Published
May 30, 2026, 07:52 AM

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S’pore, Vietnam deepen cooperation in food, supply chain resilience

Republic will be reliable partner to Vietnam in its era of growth, said President Tharman.

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S’pore, Qatar agree on need to uphold freedom of navigation

This comes amid the months-long disruption in the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran conflict.

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Jumbo Seafood to close flagship East Coast outlet on Sept 30

The group said its landlord is studying the redevelopment of East Coast Seafood Centre.

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How 4 investors lost their properties in bid to avoid paying ABSD on future purchases

They had concocted plans to let others hold the properties for them so that they could pay less tax.

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Loh Kean Yew into S’pore Open semis

He faces Japan’s 19th-ranked Koki Watanabe in the last four today.

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Is AI scary? China’s workers share their hopes and fears

They are embracing AI even as the tech reshapes their workflows, job scopes.

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Indonesia’s new law changing how domestic workers see their role

Law formally recognising their labour with rights set to reshape their ties with employers.

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S’porean named finalist in Icelandair’s campaign for a ‘really bad photographer’

The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid 10-day trip to Iceland in June and US$50,000 (S$63,845).

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African-inspired zone opens as part of Rainforest Wild Adventure

Adventure activities, glamping site and endangered animals in store for visitors.

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Online influencer fined $3.5k after advertising vapes for sale on personal Telegram account

Eunice Joy Ng bought vapes at $13 each and sold two of them for $15 each.

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