Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 3, 2026

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PAP juggles energy crisis and other key priorities
Workers’ Party put on the defensive by internal and external pressures
These pressures have drained the party’s bandwidth when it would have preferred to build on its parliamentary presence and ground work.
‘Singapore is a real priority for New Zealand’: PM Luxon committed to supplying food to Singapore
Both nations agreed to work together to maintain supply chain resilience and ensure the continued flow of essential goods.
More young people in Singapore buying private properties, some for investment
Between 2024 and 2025, DBS reported a 40% jump in home loans taken by borrowers under 35 years old.
Couple prepared their 7 children for the arrival of their ‘special sister’
Campomelic dysplasia is a rare condition affecting the development of bones and cartilage.
‘Like an F1 pit crew’: How NUH medical staff work together to save trauma patients
Up to 20 medical and nursing staff can be involved in saving a trauma patient's life.
Woman skipped ABSD by using ‘goddaughter’ to buy a $3m apartment
She later got the goddaughter to transfer a 1 per cent share of the property for her to apply for a bank loan.
Table for one: Why Singaporeans are dining alone
Restaurants are getting more solo diners, though some have mixed feelings about them.
KL tried to throw a water party like Songkran. Malaysians threw a wet blanket instead
Scenes of water-soaked dancing crowds at Visit Malaysia's Rain Rave event were criticised as un-Islamic.
More kids? Two is enough. See how. I’ll get back to you
While the state is holding the door open, the writer says she is standing at the threshold, making a pros and cons list.