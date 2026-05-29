Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 29, 2026

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Published
May 29, 2026, 08:03 AM

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V-P Vance says US not there yet on Iran, but close

US officials had earlier indicated that the two sides had tentatively agreed to extend the truce.

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North Korea not keen on external engagement, says Vivian after visit

Pyongyang’s focus seems to be on self-reliance and military deterrence, Dr Balakrishnan said.

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DBS CEO Tan Su Shan ranks 6th globally on Fortune’s 2026 most powerful women list

Temasek International CFO Png Chin Yee is the only other S’pore-based executive on the list, at No. 77.

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Nio launches China’s biggest electric SUV

Nio demonstrated its spacious interior by having 2.3m-tall basketball star Yao Ming sit in the car. 

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What PayNow’s alias removal really signals

Combating scams is only part of the story. 

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Princess Cruises to add more ships, extend itineraries in 3-year tie-up with STB

They will offer extended itineraries of 10 to 28 days.

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More Muslim S’poreans heading to Johor for Hari Raya Haji ritual

They want to experience how sacrificial slaughter of livestock used to be performed.

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Thailand launches digital arrival card for travellers to cut processing time

The previous system required travellers to re-enter their full details on every trip.

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5 days’ jail for woman who shoved girl, 8, against wall after child bumped into her

She told the child’s mother: “She pushed me, so I pushed her.”

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Loh Kean Yew digs deep to reach Singapore Badminton Open q-finals

He was backed by a 5,270-strong home crowd who chanted his name and willed the challenges in his favour.

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