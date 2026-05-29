Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 29, 2026

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V-P Vance says US not there yet on Iran, but close
US officials had earlier indicated that the two sides had tentatively agreed to extend the truce.
North Korea not keen on external engagement, says Vivian after visit
Pyongyang’s focus seems to be on self-reliance and military deterrence, Dr Balakrishnan said.
DBS CEO Tan Su Shan ranks 6th globally on Fortune’s 2026 most powerful women list
Temasek International CFO Png Chin Yee is the only other S’pore-based executive on the list, at No. 77.
Nio launches China’s biggest electric SUV
Nio demonstrated its spacious interior by having 2.3m-tall basketball star Yao Ming sit in the car.
What PayNow’s alias removal really signals
Princess Cruises to add more ships, extend itineraries in 3-year tie-up with STB
More Muslim S’poreans heading to Johor for Hari Raya Haji ritual
Thailand launches digital arrival card for travellers to cut processing time
The previous system required travellers to re-enter their full details on every trip.
5 days’ jail for woman who shoved girl, 8, against wall after child bumped into her
Loh Kean Yew digs deep to reach Singapore Badminton Open q-finals
He was backed by a 5,270-strong home crowd who chanted his name and willed the challenges in his favour.