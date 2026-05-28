Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 28, 2026

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Cash, cards and Charizards: Inside S’pore’s Pokemon trading boom
PM Wong heartened by resilience and community spirit on Hari Raya Haji
He also wished the 900 S’pore pilgrims performing the haj in Saudi Arabia “a safe journey home”.
RTS set to start in 2027, but JB residents are bracing for ‘years’ of congestion
Experts warn that poor feeder transport from the train station will shift jams deeper into Johor.
S’pore encourages North Korea to keep dialogue channels open
During a visit to Pyongyang, Dr Balakrishnan invited his counterpart to attend a regional security forum.
When a deepfake image becomes real harm
For victims of AI deepfake abuse - many are children - discovering is just the start. The real ordeal happens after.
Critically endangered pangolin found inside washing machine near Bukit Batok
The rescue team took about 20 to 40 minutes to coax and free the pangolin from the machine.
How a father’s struggle to understand his son’s autism led him back to school
Sheng Siong doubles discounts for some CHAS card holders in June
It is also introducing special promotions for CDC voucher users from June 1 to July 6.
SBS bus driver finds and returns diamond ring worth $35,000
What Is With... the office making you ugly?
According to a viral TikTok trend known as “office air theory”, drab premises eat away at beauty.