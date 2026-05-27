Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 27, 2026

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May 27, 2026, 08:00 AM

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New strikes threaten ceasefires in Iran, Lebanon

Tehran warned it was ready to retaliate after overnight US strikes.

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Spike in vehicles seized at borders smuggling contraband items in 2025

A total of 335 vehicles were seized, up from 300 in 2024 and 239 in 2023.

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Canberra Drive EC site launched for tender under tighter EC rules

The tighter rules also mean that developers can no longer offer the deferred payment scheme.

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Canopy Hawkers Group to run Yishun Park Hawker Centre from July 20

Canopy also manages and operates the Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre.

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Woman dead, man injured after incident in Choa Chu Kang

She was allegedly stabbed near the lift on the 12th floor of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2.

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Hong Kong school principal suspended after swearing at security guards in S’pore​

The school’s vice-principal will serve as acting principal in the interim.

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Man acquitted of molesting woman in nursing room

The High Court judge said it was not safe to convict the man.

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Thailand mandates 21-day Ebola quarantine for Congo, Uganda arrivals

Travellers will be quarantined whether they have Ebola symptoms or not.

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Competitive sport is cruel, I won’t force it on my son: Loh Kean Yew

Ahead of the KFF Singapore Open, Loh shares his thoughts about life as a father and touring pro.

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Actor Shaun Chen and wife unveil new two-storey home in Johor Bahru

They relocated from Singapore to Johor Bahru in 2024.

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