Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 27, 2026

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New strikes threaten ceasefires in Iran, Lebanon
Spike in vehicles seized at borders smuggling contraband items in 2025
Canberra Drive EC site launched for tender under tighter EC rules
The tighter rules also mean that developers can no longer offer the deferred payment scheme.
Canopy Hawkers Group to run Yishun Park Hawker Centre from July 20
Woman dead, man injured after incident in Choa Chu Kang
She was allegedly stabbed near the lift on the 12th floor of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2.
Hong Kong school principal suspended after swearing at security guards in S’pore
Man acquitted of molesting woman in nursing room
Thailand mandates 21-day Ebola quarantine for Congo, Uganda arrivals
Competitive sport is cruel, I won’t force it on my son: Loh Kean Yew
Ahead of the KFF Singapore Open, Loh shares his thoughts about life as a father and touring pro.