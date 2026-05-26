Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 26, 2026

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S’pore courts now in an ‘era of truth decay’: Chief Justice
New guide from TikTok to help families manage kids’ digital habits
It adds to a growing pool of resources here to help parents with device use, screen time.
Why more people end up bankrupt in S’pore
Construction at Chong Pang City to resume, weeks after bar from site fell on nearby block
‘Super El Nino’ threatens Thailand with historic drought, 45 deg C heatwaves
S’pore, China call for immediate Mid-East ceasefire
Talks in Beijing reaffirmed support for free trade and rules-based international order.
Penang chipmakers cheer soaring demand even as gamers feel the pain
Why can’t S’pore nurture its own Samsung?
First prison officers appointed honorary aides-de-camp
Jail for ex-employee of Wildlife Reserves S’pore who took $200k in bribes
He was also ordered to pay a penalty of $200k, equivalent to the amount of bribes received.