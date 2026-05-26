Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 26, 2026

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Published
May 26, 2026, 07:52 AM

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S’pore courts now in an ‘era of truth decay’: Chief Justice

Critical that people believe judges make decisions based on evidence, he added.

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New guide from TikTok to help families manage kids’ digital habits

It adds to a growing pool of resources here to help parents with device use, screen time.

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Why more people end up bankrupt in S’pore

Some reasons include business failure, overspending on consumer goods and services.

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Construction at Chong Pang City to resume, weeks after bar from site fell on nearby block

SLA said additional safety measures will be put in place at the construction site.

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‘Super El Nino’ threatens Thailand with historic drought, 45 deg C heatwaves

The shifts are expected to disrupt agriculture, strain the national energy grid.

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S’pore, China call for immediate Mid-East ceasefire

Talks in Beijing reaffirmed support for free trade and rules-based international order.

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Penang chipmakers cheer soaring demand even as gamers feel the pain

Computer prices up but AI-driven boom a windfall for semiconductor firms.

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Why can’t S’pore nurture its own Samsung?

Can it turn research, capital and talent into home-grown global tech companies?

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First prison officers appointed honorary aides-de-camp

The pair are among 18 new appointees, with 95 others reappointed to the role.

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Jail for ex-employee of Wildlife Reserves S’pore who took $200k in bribes

He was also ordered to pay a penalty of $200k, equivalent to the amount of bribes received.

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